Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
12,420 Euro
-4,24 % -0,550
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
20.01.2026
Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref acquires A/C distributor in Italy

Press release

Beijer Ref has acquired 75 percent of the shares in Idema, an A/C distributor in Italy, with an option to acquire the remaining shares. Idema has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 200 million, with good profitability.

The company was founded in 1993, is headquartered in Northern Italy, and distributes primarily air conditioning solutions for residential and industrial applications in Italy.

The company will continue to operate under its own brand. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on Beijer Ref's results.

Christopher Norbye, CEO Beijer Ref, comments:

"Idema is a well-established distributor in the region. The acquisition supports our strategy to expand our market presence and create long-term synergies. We look forward to working with the existing management team."

Malmö, January 20, 2026
Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Contact:

IR
Joel Davidsson
CFO
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com


