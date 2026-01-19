Rottneros AB: Rottneros forecasts a significantly weaker result for the fourth quarter

Due to a continued weak market and lower prices as well as a weaker USD, Rottneros forecasts a significantly lower EBITDA result in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter last year. EBITDA preliminarily amounts to SEK -180 million. The corresponding result for the fourth quarter last year was SEK 10 million, positively impacted by sales of emission rights of SEK 76 million.

The continued weak pulp market in the fourth quarter resulted in lower prices in USD, while a weaker USD amplified the price and margin decline in SEK. The valuation of finished goods inventory was also negatively affected by this and contributed to a lower profit of approximately SEK 30 million. Although lower prices for the wood raw material materialized compared to the previous quarter, this has not significantly counteracted the lower pulp prices in SEK.

The savings program that began in the spring of 2025 had virtually full impact during the quarter and resulted in lower fixed costs. It is expected to reduce the cost base by approximately SEK 45 million on an annual basis compared to the previously announced SEK 35 - 40 million

According to the normal seasonal pattern, the annual maintenance shutdown at Vallvik Mill was carried out during the fourth quarter, which had a negative impact on earnings.

The company's year-end report for 2025 will be published on February 19, 2026.

Rottneros is an independent producer of market pulp. The Group comprises the parent company Rottneros AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and its subsidiaries Rottneros Bruk AB and Vallviks Bruk AB, with operations involving the production and sale of market pulp. The Group also includes Rottneros Packaging AB, a molded fiber solutions provider, the wood procurement company SIA Rottneros Baltic in Latvia, and the forestry operator Nykvist Skogs AB. The Group has approximately 285 employees and a turnover of approximately 2,7 billion SEK.