Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
WKN: 886734 | ISIN: SE0000112252 | Ticker-Symbol: RBG
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 08:19
0,175 Euro
-14,85 % -0,031
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2026 14:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Rottneros AB: Rottneros appoints Magnus Wikström as acting President and CEO

Rottneros' Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Magnus Wikström as acting President and CEO with effect from 20 February 2026, whereby current President and CEO Lennart Eberleh, in accordance with previous communication, will leave his position.

Rottneros' Board of Directors has appointed Magnus Wikström as acting President and CEO. Magnus Wikström has been a member of the Board of Directors of Rottneros AB since 2023. He will remain on the Board of Directors during his time as acting President and CEO. The recruitment process to appoint a permanent President and CEO is continuing.

"Magnus has solid expertise from the industry and good knowledge of Rottneros through his board work. He is well suited to lead the company until a permanent solution is finalized. Magnus holds a PhD in Paper Technology and has held leading roles in various companies, including Billerud AB and Korsnäs AB

At the same time, the Board would like to thank Lennart for his contribution during almost 10 years in the development of the Group since he took office in 2016." says Per Lundeen, Chairman of the Board, Rottneros AB.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lundeen, Chairman of the Board, Rottneros AB,

+46 (0)70 518 33 47, per.lundeen@rottneros.com

This information is such information that Rottneros AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 18 February 2026 at 14.00 by the contact person above.

Rottneros AB (publ)
Box 144, 826 23 Söderhamn
+46 (0)270 622 00
rottneros.com
info@rottneros.com

Rottneros is an independent producer of market pulp. The Group comprises the parent company Rottneros AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and its subsidiaries Rottneros Bruk AB and Vallviks Bruk AB, with operations involving the production and sale of market pulp. The Group also includes Rottneros Packaging AB, a molded fiber solutions provider, the wood procurement company SIA Rottneros Baltic in Latvia, and the forestry operator Nykvist Skogs AB. The Group has approximately 285 employees and a turnover of approximately 2,7 billion SEK.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
