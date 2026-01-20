Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, has been selected as the program delivery partner for the first deployments of the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR). In the UK, Rolls-Royce SMR will deliver up to 1.5GW of low-carbon energy to the grid, supporting the UK's net zero goals and creating more than 8,000 quality long-term British jobs.

Amentum and Rolls Royce SMR will define what's possible in nuclear energy and small, scalable reactors. (Image courtesy of Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd.)

Rolls-Royce SMR and Amentum have signed a collaborative agreement giving Amentum the program delivery role responsible for integration, oversight and governance, construction management and execution of SMR deployment.

Amentum will immediately work on ensuring successful delivery of the first Rolls-Royce SMRs in the UK and Czech Republic. In partnership with Rolls-Royce SMR, the company will deploy its full nuclear life cycle experience to oversee multi-functional program execution and integrated planning to support the on-time and on-budget delivery of SMR-generated power.

"The Amentum Rolls-Royce SMR collaboration advances the deployment of this transformational technology, a critical enabler in strengthening energy security in the UK and continental Europe," said John Heller, chief executive officer of Amentum. "Amentum brings its industry-leading expertise as a project delivery partner for complex energy infrastructure to the forefront of small modular reactor deployment, ushering in the next generation of clean, reliable energy."

"Amentum will support the deployment of a fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs, contributing to our growth and our plan to create new jobs in the UK over the next four years," said Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum's Energy and Environment-International business. "Amentum's deep nuclear expertise and robust supplier network are ideal to support growing energy requirements and drive long-term industrial growth."

"By working with Amentum, an established and experienced global nuclear leader, we are combining our skills to build a powerful team that will enable successful delivery on our order commitments in multiple markets," said Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive Chris Cholerton. "We have secured a world-leading partner that is fully invested in our success. This partnership plays directly to our strengths ours in advanced manufacturing and engineering, and theirs in program and construction excellence. It is a truly synergistic relationship that strengthens our overall offering."

"Partnering with Amentum to successfully deliver the Rolls-Royce SMR program is an important moment for us," said Ruth Todd CBE, Rolls-Royce SMR's operations and supply chain director. "This partnership supplements our existing capabilities with specialist expertise, geographical reach and provides access to the breadth of Amentum's wider supply chain. It ensures we are equipped to deliver our programs in the UK, Czech Republic, in Sweden and globally with confidence, scale and robust delivery assurance. The Amentum Rolls-Royce SMR collaboration advances our deployment plans significantly."

With global electricity demand expected to double in the coming decades, Rolls-Royce SMR offers a radically different approach to new nuclear: smaller, scalable factory-built nuclear power plants that can be deployed, using a modular approach, for a range of applications.

Amentum was part of a consortium of supply chain companies that began working with Rolls-Royce in 2016 to develop a new kind of modular power station to meet the growing need for nuclear generated electricity. Amentum is supported in this role by supply chain partners Turner Townsend, Hochtief, Mace Consult and Unipart.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

About Amentum in the United Kingdom

With more than 6,000 people in the UK, Amentum is the delivery partner for program, project and construction management services at Hinkley Point C; sole program and project management delivery partner at Sizewell C; and also supports the UK's existing nuclear power stations under a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF. It is a major supplier of engineering design, safety case and project management at Sellafield and other UK nuclear decommissioning sites and operates the country's largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities in Warrington. In the defence sector, Amentum has an essential role in the UK's continuous at-sea deterrent by providing safety advice and technology services for the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines and program management and engineering support for AWE. Amentum's specialist teams also assist procurement and operational delivery of goods and services across the whole of the UK Ministry of Defence.

