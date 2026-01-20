Nokia Oyj: Proximus selects Nokia to modernize its charging system and voice core

Press Release

Proximus selects Nokia to modernize its charging system and voice core

The move enables greater automation, new business models and future-ready services.

Migration to cloud-native Nokia Converged Charging supports Proximus' digital transformation.

20 January 2026

Espoo, Finland - Proximus has chosen Nokia to modernize its online charging system and voice core, adopting innovative, cloud-native solutions to enhance automation and support new business models.

Proximus will migrate its entire customer base (fixed and mobile), as well as more than 1,000 products, to Nokia's cutting-edge cloud-native charging solution, Nokia Converged Charging. The agreement covers the full replacement of a competitor's existing charging system.

Proximus will also implement Nokia's cloud-native Voice Core, Subscriber Data Management and Policy solutions to improve network automation and support flexible scaling. Furthermore, the upgrades enable Proximus to advance its journey toward more autonomous networks while launching new 5G monetization services.

All solutions will be deployed on Proximus' own cloud with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.*

"Cloud-native solutions provide the modularity, automation and intelligence required to make networks increasingly self-managing, self-optimizing and self-healing. By modernizing this area of its operations, Proximus will be in a better position to securely deliver innovative services and unlock revenue streams from emerging use cases that span IoT, content, gaming, advertising and beyond," said Kal De, SVP, Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

"Nokia has been a key supplier and trusted partner for many years, consistently delivering high-quality solutions that span multiple domains. In addition to its expertise in secure migration and network integration, Nokia provides us tailored solutions that address our needs. We look forward to working together to accelerate the next stage of Proximus' digital transformation," said Laurent Claus, Core & Communication Solutions Lead, Proximus.

- Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About Proximus Group

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX), is a provider of future-proof connectivity, IT and digital services, headquartered in Brussels. The Group is actively engaged in building a connected world that people trust, so society blooms.

The Domestic segment is focused on providing state-of-the art telecommunications and IT services in the Benelux. In Belgium, core products and services are offered under the Proximus, Mobile Vikings and Scarlet brands for the residential market and Proximus NXT for the Enterprise market. The Group is also active in the Netherlands (Proximus NXT) and in Luxembourg (Tango and Proximus NXT).

Proximus Global overarches the international activities of the Group, gathering the strengths of BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile. Encompassing the entire value chain from P2P Voice & Messaging and mobility services to CPaaS and Digital Identity, Proximus Global is in a unique position to become a global digital communications leader.

The Group has the ambition to build the #1 gigabit network for Belgium and plays a central role in creating inspiring digital ecosystems, while fostering an engaging culture and empowering ways of working. Building upon these strengths, Proximus aims to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable digital society, delight customers with an unrivalled experience and achieve profitable growth both locally and internationally to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

With 13,131 employees, imbued with Proximus' Think possible mindset and all engaged to offer a superior customer experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 6,430 million end-2024.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com and www.proximus.be.

