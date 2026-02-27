

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Proximus SA (PROX.BR, BGAOY) Friday said that its fourth quarter group net income was nil as it recorded a goodwill impairment on its Global segment for -275 million euros. While the company revealed outlook for the year ahead it also declared an annual dividend for fiscal 2025.



The mobile digital communication company posted group zero income during the fourth quarter, compared to net income of 75 million euros in the same period last year.



According to Proximus SA, group revenues, on a reported basis, rose 1.7 percent to 1.72 billion euros in the fourth quarter from 1.69 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. Underlying revenues, however, declined 6.6 percent to 1.58 billion euros from 1.69 billion euros in the prior-year period.



On a reported basis, Group EBITDA climbed 48.0 percent to 594 million euros from 401 million euros. Underlying Group EBITDA was the same as the previous year quarter at 437 million euros.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects underlying Domestic Services revenue to remain broadly stable on a like-for-like basis. The Domestic underlying EBITDA is expected to remain broadly stable as well.



For Proximus Global, the 2026 EBITDA is forecasted to be between 100 million euros and 130 million euros.



The company said that its Board plans to propose a gross dividend over fiscal 2025 result of 0.6 euros per share and also approved new 3-year dividend policy.



On the Brussels Exchange, PROX.BR ended Thursday's trading at 8.31 euros, up 0.67 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News