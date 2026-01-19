Terex Corporation: Terex Names Namita Jindal Chief AI & Data Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the appointment of Namita Jindal as Senior Vice President and Chief AI and Data Officer, effective immediately. She will report to Simon Meester, Terex President and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Jindal is joining Terex from CentralSquare Technologies, where since 2021 she has served as Chief Information Officer. Over the previous two decades, she has held key leadership roles driving digital transformation, including serving as CIO for the Honeywell Intelligrated automation business entity.

"I am delighted to welcome Namita to Terex. Her extensive experience with artificial intelligence and enhanced data management will accelerate our transformational digital strategy and help us build a stronger, more efficient, more profitable company," Meester said.

Jindal holds a master's degree in business administration from Ohio University and a bachelor's degree in computer science engineering from India.

