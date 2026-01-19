Anzeige
WKN: 884072 | ISIN: US8807791038 | Ticker-Symbol: TXG
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 21:46
50,70 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
19.01.2026 18:05 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terex Corporation: Terex Names Namita Jindal Chief AI & Data Officer

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the appointment of Namita Jindal as Senior Vice President and Chief AI and Data Officer, effective immediately. She will report to Simon Meester, Terex President and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Jindal is joining Terex from CentralSquare Technologies, where since 2021 she has served as Chief Information Officer. Over the previous two decades, she has held key leadership roles driving digital transformation, including serving as CIO for the Honeywell Intelligrated automation business entity.

"I am delighted to welcome Namita to Terex. Her extensive experience with artificial intelligence and enhanced data management will accelerate our transformational digital strategy and help us build a stronger, more efficient, more profitable company," Meester said.

Jindal holds a master's degree in business administration from Ohio University and a bachelor's degree in computer science engineering from India.

About Terex
Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. We design, build, and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management, construction, waste and recycling, and the entertainment industry. We provide best-in-class lifecycle support to our customers through our global parts and services organization, and offer complementary digital solutions, designed to help our customers maximize their return on their investment. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold worldwide. For more information, please visit www.terex.com.

Contact Information
Derek Everitt
VP Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
