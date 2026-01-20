TOKYO, Japan, Jan 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today held an event in Tokyo, Japan to mark the official launch of the partnership between Honda and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. Honda will participate in the FIA*1 Formula One World Championship (F1) from the 2026 season as a power unit (PU) supplier under a works partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.Following is an overview of the speeches delivered at the event by the following three executives:-Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda-Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1-Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team*1 Federation Internationale de l'AutomobileSpeech by Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of HondaSignificance and starting point of Honda F1 participationIn 1964, when Honda had only just begun selling automobiles, the company took on the challenge of participating in F1 - the world's most prestigious automobile race series. By overcoming numerous difficulties, Honda claimed its first-ever F1 victory in the second year, at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix. Since then, from the mid-1980s through the early 1990s, Honda flourished in a golden era, together with Williams and McLaren. More recently, Honda has produced a number of dramatic moments, including winning the Drivers' Championship title, together with Red Bull Racing.Honda participation in F1, the pinnacle of automobile racing, has been the embodiment of the spirit of the company founder, Soichiro Honda, who inspired Honda engineers to "commit to becoming No.1 in the world," and to "take on the most difficult challenges." It is also the starting point of the long-cherished approach at Honda to embrace difficult challenges.Honda commitment to take on new challenges in the new era for F1In 2026, F1 will undergo a major change in regulations for both the chassis and PU. For the PU, the electrical power output produced by the motor and battery will be increased to roughly three times its current output, and the use of advanced sustainable fuel will be required for the engine. In other words, F1 is evolving into a next-generation motorsport that takes on the challenges of both electrification and decarbonization. Moreover, the F1 cost cap system*2 requires each PU manufacturer to pursue development efficiency to achieve the maximum results within limited development resources.In this new era of F1, Honda is positioning F1 as a symbol of challenge and innovation, and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the global racing arm of Honda, developed RA626H, the new PU for the 2026 season. Striving to become No.1 in the world, Honda will continue to take on challenges together with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.*2 A cost cap set by FIA on annual spending associated with the PU supply. A similar system exists to set a cap for annual spending by each team.Adopting new H mark and leveraging expertise of HRCMachines powered by the RA626H will bear a new H mark with a refreshed design, Honda adopted as the new symbol representing its automobile business. This new H mark symbolizes the transformation of Honda automobile business and will be used for F1 machines as well as Honda machines in various other motorsports (Honda intends to include IndyCar, Super GT, Super Formula Championship and Super Taikyu Series.)Furthermore, Honda will leverage the technologies and expertise that HRC amasses through F1 and other motorsports activities and introduce HRC-spec production models that offer further refined driving performance. This will enable Honda motorsports activities to contribute even more to the enhancement of Honda automobile business. By introducing HRC-spec models to the market, including a production model based on the Civic Type R HRC Concept, Honda will offer a broader range of customers with opportunities to feel the "joy of driving" and Honda passion and commitment to take on challenges.Honda views F1 not only as the pinnacle of automotive technology but as a place to develop its human resources. Honda engineers rigorously trained in world-class competition will return to the development of production models and create products that offer even greater joy and inspiration to its customers.Applications and contributions of F1 technologies to the future of mobilityThe technologies refined in F1, such as technologies for high-efficiency combustion and thermal management; technologies in the area of high rotational speed, including high-output motors and large-sized turbochargers; as well as sustainable fuel technologies, are being applied not only to next-generation HEV and EV models but also to Honda products that enhances mobility in the skies, such as eVTOL and aircraft engines.To be more specific, expertise on sustainable fuels has already been applied to sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), as well as fuels to power eVTOLs, which are currently under study. Moreover, technologies for high-speed rotating components, such as turbos and motors, have been leveraged reciprocally for aircraft engines and F1 PUs and are being further advanced through real-world applications. This circular synergy is ongoing within Honda.Honda will leverage F1 technologies as a starting point to further facilitate technological innovation for a wide range of mobility for land, sea, skies and outer space and contribute to the advancement of mobility products and services and realization of a sustainable society.Growing popularity of F1 and determination of HondaIn recent years, thanks to broadcast partners, social media content, global streaming services and movies, the fan base for F1 racing is growing rapidly around the world with 827m global fan in 2025. Last year's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit saw an all-time high in the number of spectators since the circuit's major renovation in 2009, indicating an unprecedented surge of excitement and popularity. Honda wants to share the joy of winning with the fans who have supported Honda over the years, as well as new generations of F1 and Honda fans.Starting with the 2026 season, Honda will conduct its F1 activities under a new logo representing the partnership between Honda and F1. Together with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Honda will compete to convey the true excitement and value of taking on challenges to reach the pinnacle of the world, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support.Speech by Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1This is an exciting moment for the sport of F1, as Honda and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team join together to fight for the biggest prize of F1.Formula 1 began racing in Japan in 1976 before moving to Suzuka in 1987, so there is a deep loyalty and connection to the country where a record 13 World Drivers' Championships have been decided over the years. The sport is growing in Japan where there are now nearly 17 million passionate and incredible F1 fans. The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka last year welcomed 266,000 weekend attendees, and saw a +26% year-over-year increase in TV viewership in Japan. The return of Honda to F1 this year will further boost the potential for the sport here in the Japanese market.Globally the sport is growing with 827 million fans worldwide. The strategy of F1 is to engage with fans in spaces where people may not expect to find it, such as culture, entertainment, music, TV and film. A healthy sport is good for everyone involved. The F1 teams are thriving and in robust financial health, attracting prestigious blue-chip sponsors and demonstrating the unparalleled attractiveness of the F1 ecosystem to global brands.The exciting next generation of regulations for 2026 is one of the factors that has drawn Honda back to the sport. Those regulations will see both the chassis and PUs updated, in the biggest overhaul in the sport's history. There will be a simplified hybrid engine that runs on advanced sustainable fuel without impacting the performance.F1 echoes the commitment of Honda and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to sustainability, and is on target to achieve the goal of Net Zero by 2030 having already delivered a 26% reduction in carbon emissions by year end 2024 compared to 2018. F1 welcomes the innovations that are to come and is working with partners such as Honda to push boundaries.Speech by Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One TeamIt's an honor to be in Japan to celebrate this new partnership. Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Honda share many values, that forged a strong bond toward 2026 and beyond.The new Aston Martin Technology Centre at Silverstone, U.K. has been completed, further strengthening the organization like never before. The new wind tunnel is proving to be a vital asset for development, in addition to a new data center now being built to further strengthen the team's capabilities. The team is pushing boundaries and working tirelessly with future success at the forefront.Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is entering into a true works partnership with Honda, meaning the chassis and PU are designed as one integrated package, a move that is crucial to the aspiration to win championships. The team is also proud to have Aramco providing sustainable fuels and Valvoline with lubricants for the first time. These strong technical partnerships are absolutely vital to success and thanks go out to Honda, Aramco and Valvoline for sharing the same vision and working tirelessly side-by-side.The close collaboration between the UK base of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and HRC Sakura in Japan has already grown into a very close partnership, now with everything needed to achieve success. The close collaboration between the UK base of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and HRC Sakura in Japan has already grown into a very close partnership, now with everything needed to achieve success. The team's drivers also have tremendous trust in Honda PU and its engineers. Andy Cowell's new role as the Chief Strategy Officer within the team is reflective of just how closely everyone is working together. Andy's huge expertise is helping the team move forward side by side.All of the fans of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team in Japan are invited to join the team on this journey as it takes on the challenge of winning together. With Honda, the team will strive for victory and build a new chapter in its history. It is exciting to be on that journey with everyone, with thanks for your continued support.