

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has shared a text message by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron purportedly questioning his position on Greenland.



The screenshot of a 'note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France' that Trump posted on Truth Social Monday says, 'My friend, we are totally in line on Syria, We can do great things on Iran, I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.'



In the message exchange, Macron offered to set up a meeting of the G7 leaders after the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday afternoon.



The French leader also says, 'I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins' of the proposed G7 meeting. Russia was expelled from the political forum of eight major industrialized nations, previously known as the G8, more than a decade ago.



CNN says the message is authentic, quoting a source close to Macron.



Meanwhile, Trump continued to reiterate his Greenland annexation threats.



When asked what he plans to tell European leaders at the World Economic Forum this week, Trump told reporters, 'Look, we have to have it. They can't protect it.'



In a lengthy message he posted on Truth Social, Trump called the United Kingdom's plan to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, as 'an act of GREAT STUPIDITY', and as 'another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.'



'Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING,' he added.



