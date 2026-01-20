Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Launches Community Access Program

New program to enable approved community partners to introduce users to the Tokenwell app through structured access and guided onboarding

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") announced today the launch of its Community Access Program, a new initiative designed to work with approved communities, creators, and partners to introduce users to the Tokenwell app through structured access and guided onboarding.

This launch follows Tokenwell's January 2026 app update, which introduced a major redesign, decentralized wallet tracking, customizable price alerts, and enhanced notification features.

Community Access Program

The Tokenwell Community Access Program is designed to collaborate with approved content creators, crypto communities, and ecosystem partners who wish to introduce their audiences to professional-grade crypto basket investing through the Tokenwell app.

Certain Community Access Program partnerships may involve commercial or paid arrangements, which will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and disclosed separately in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

Approved community partners will receive referral codes that allow the Tokenwell app to attribute and monitor onboarding activity associated with each community. This framework is designed to support measured distribution and quality control as Tokenwell continues to expand access to its platform.

How to Participate

Community Access Program participation is available by application only. Interested parties, including content creators, financial educators, crypto community managers, and strategic partners, are invited to apply by contacting the Tokenwell marketing team.

To apply, applicants should email marketing@tokenwell.com with:

A brief introduction

Details about their community, audience, or platform

An overview of how they plan to support onboarding to the Tokenwell app

Qualified applicants will be contacted with additional program details and access terms.

Community Access Dashboard

Approved community partners will gain access to a dedicated in-app dashboard that provides visibility into onboarding activity associated with their community. The dashboard enables tracking of engagement and participation metrics, supporting data-driven optimization and engagement insights.

Community partners may also direct users to the Tokenwell - Community & Support Telegram channel or Tokenwell's email support (support@tokenwell.com) for guided onboarding and one-to-one assistance.

Program Highlights

Application-based participation to ensure quality participation

Unique referral codes for approved community partners

Structured access supported by guided onboarding and one-to-one assistance

Community-level onboarding attribution and activity tracking

Dedicated in-app dashboard providing onboarding and engagement visibility

Opportunity for early access to select features and future loyalty perks

Designed for creators, educators, and crypto community leaders

Tokenwell remains focused on building trusted, long-term partnerships with communities and creators who align with its mission of making professional crypto investing more accessible. As part of this initiative, Tokenwell has begun engaging its first approved community partner, Zach Humphries, associated with the referral code "ZH", during its initial Community Access Program rollout.

The Tokenwell app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Roadmap in Progress

In late January 2026, Tokenwell plans to expand the Tokenwell app's functionality with direct asset trading capabilities and additional centralized exchange integrations, providing users with greater flexibility to execute individual trades alongside existing basket-based portfolio management.

Looking ahead to early February 2026, Tokenwell expects to release advanced trading features designed for more experienced users, including enhanced order types and professional-grade execution tools that build upon the app's direct trading functionality.

Additional product updates are expected to be rolled out incrementally as Tokenwell continues to build out its platform roadmap.

Engagement of WendellWeb3 LLC

The Company also announces that it will engage WendellWeb3 LLC (address: 350 West M Street, Benicia, CA 94510, USA) to provide Tokenwell-approved marketing activities, including marketing services budget distribution, campaign coordination, and administrative services, in connection with approved third-party key opinion leader ("KOL") campaigns supporting Tokenwell's brand awareness and user growth initiatives (the "Services").

The engagement will commence on or about January 20th, 2026, for an initial tranche, with up to USD $15,000 authorized for deployment during Q1 2026, subject to Company approval.

WendellWeb3 LLC will coordinate and administer Tokenwell-approved marketing campaigns overseen by the Company. The Services are limited to campaign coordination and administration and do not include direct content creation services, which are provided by Tokenwell approved third-party KOLs engaged for individual campaign executions, with overall campaign strategy and deployment managed by the Company.

The Company will pay an initial cash amount of USD $2,000, with no securities issued as compensation. WendellWeb3 LLC and its principals are considered to be at arm's length and do not hold any securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android . Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn , X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

For further information

Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Email: info@tokenwell.com

Web: https://tokenwell.com (Investors)

Web: https://tokenwell.io (Products & Services)

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com .

Forward-Looking Statements- This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Sentences containing words such as "believe," "aim", "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to the development of the new community access program, future events or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tokenwell-launches-community-access-program-1129214