

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will deliver a keynote address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos Tuesday.



While speaking at the USA House at 3 pm local time, Ambassador Greer will outline how tariffs have historically functioned as tools to support domestic industry, national growth, and economic resilience. He will also explore how U.S. trade policy continues to evolve and what this means for a new global economic order founded on fairness, balance, and national interests, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said.



Following his remarks, Greer will sit down with Financial Times Editor Roula Khalaf for a moderated Q&A.



He will conduct meetings with his foreign counterparts as well as business leaders and attend a meeting of World Trade Organization Ministers on the margins of the Forum.



Greer is attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting as part of the delegation led by President Donald Trump.



The World Economic Forum, an international advocacy non-governmental organization and think tank, brings together leaders of governments as well as investors, business leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists at the Swiss mountain resort to discuss global issues. Hundreds of sessions run up to Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News