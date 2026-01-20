

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $699 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $582 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.344 billion from $2.175 billion last year.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



