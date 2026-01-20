Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cody Simpson as a Director of the Company. Mr. Simpson has over 13 years' experience advising organizations across the mining, construction, manufacturing and software sectors with his role as Enterprise Sales Manager of Vena Solutions. Mr. Simpson holds a Bachelor of Business (BBA) in sales and marketing and brings a strong understanding of the operational, financial, and strategic challenges of resource companies. The Company also announces that Mr. Meissam Hagh Panah has resigned as a Director. The Company thanks Mr. Panah for his services.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 2,108 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from famed prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep- sea port access.

