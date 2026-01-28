Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium and Vanadium Project located within th Havre-St-Pierre region of Quebec, and the Cabin Lake silver-gold-zinc-lead project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia's famous Golden Triangle (together, the "Properties") from Stairway Mining Inc. ("Stairway"), via the purchase of all of the shares of Stairway, pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated January 26, 2026 ("Purchase Agreement"). The consideration to be paid by the Company under the Purchase Agreement consists of 12,000,000 common shares of Eureka. Stairway and its shareholders are arm's length to Eureka.

The Tyee Project is comprised of 189 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,136 hectares. The Tyee Project is located in the Havre-St-Pierre Anothosite Complex, a district known for being prospective and infastructure-advantaged for titanium1. The Tyee Project includes the Big TiO, NS Trend and East Nugget targets, which have been the subject of historical geophysics and surface work.

The Cabin Lake Project is comprised of six contiguous Mineral Claims covering approximately 2,363 hectares. The Cabin Lake Project is strategically located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, which hosts notable mines and deposits such as the Eskay Creek Mine and the KSM Project2.

"We are excited about the proposed acquisition of the Tyee and Cabin Lake Projects in Quebec and British Columbia," stated Mr. Dave Bowen, CEO of Eureka Lithium Corp. "These projects give Eureka exposure to mineral projects targeting exploration for important materials necessary for defence and high tech applications."

The closing of the acquisition is expected to take place on or about February 3rd, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada M.Sc., P.GEO., a Consultant to the Company, and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 2,108 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from famed prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep- sea port access.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of Stairway and to pursue exploration of the Tyee and Cabin Lake Projects, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

