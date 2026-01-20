

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $294.1 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $262.1 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $2.027 billion from $1.824 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $294.1 Mln. vs. $262.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.027 Bln vs. $1.824 Bln last year.



