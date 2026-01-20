

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices continued their falling trend in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.4 percent decrease in October. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices for energy goods declined 1.5 percent from last year, and those for intermediate goods dropped by 1.1 percent. Similarly, prices for consumer goods showed a decline of 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, the only increase was seen in the capital goods division, which rose 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.4 percent in December.



During the year 2025, industrial production prices registered an average annual fall of 2.6 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in 2024, the agency said.



