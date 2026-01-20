

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $7.194 billion, or $4.62 per share. This compares with $5.909 billion, or $3.79 per share, last year.



Excluding items, US Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $7.194 billion or $4.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $28.656 billion from $27.455 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $7.194 Bln. vs. $5.909 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.62 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $28.656 Bln vs. $27.455 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News