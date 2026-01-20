

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined in the past 24 hours moving inversely with gold prices which touched a fresh all-time-high again. Safe haven demand triggered by Greenland-related geopolitical tensions and trade tariff threats spurred a rally in the prices of the yellow metal.



Gold Futures for February settlement are currently trading at $4,736 per troy ounce, jumping more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours. Prices touched an all-time high of $4,742.71 earlier in the trade.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.08 trillion, decreasing 2.1 percent overnight. With a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion, Bitcoin is currently ranked in the 8th position globally. Ethereum currently commands a market capitalization of $375 billion and a global ranking of 40.



The global ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com shows gold topping market capitalization with $32.9 trillion, boosted by overnight gains of around 3 percent. Silver follows in the second position with a market capitalization of $5.4 trillion and an overnight gain of 7.5 percent. Helped by the overnight surge of 3.9 percent, market capitalization of Platinum has increased to $603 billion, placing the precious metal in the 24th rank among all assets globally.



The divergence in the price performance of the two asset classes comes amidst a spike in bond yields. Yields on ten-year U.S. treasuries have increased 1.56 percent overnight to 4.299 percent, implying a massive increase in borrowing costs.



Bitcoin has declined almost 2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $91,263.12. The current price is around 28 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has slipped 0.9 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $93,358.98 and $90,620.73.



Ethereum has lost 3.7 percent overnight to trade at $3,105.40. The leading alternate coin is now trading 37 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,232.98 and $3,084.81.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.18 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum's share of the crypto market is currently at 12.16 percent.



4th ranked BNB slipped 1.5 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $913.35. BNB is trading 33 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP slipped 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $1.93, around 50 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana decreased 3.8 percent overnight to $128.85. SOL's current price is around 56 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall dropped 3.6 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3040. The trading price is 31 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1255. DOGE is now trading 83 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also lost 3.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.3594. ADA is currently trading 88 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



23rd ranked Canton (CC) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 12.7 percent. 53rd ranked MYX Finance (MYX) followed with overnight gains of 5.3 percent.



12th ranked Monero (XMR) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 11 percent. 69th ranked Dash (DASH), 41st ranked Internet Computer (ICP) and 98th ranked SPX6900 (SPX) followed with overnight losses of more than 9.5 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News