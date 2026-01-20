Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 19 January 2026 was 402.17p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 January 2026