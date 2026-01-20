Industrial platform strengthens NUBURU's defense and security technology roadmap through disciplined dual-use expansion

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a global pioneer in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon"), an Italian laser manufacturing and systems-integration company with established operations, customers, and recurring revenues. The transaction was completed through Nuburu Subsidiary Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NUBURU Inc.

The acquisition marks the formal re-establishment of NUBURU's core blue-laser industrial business, transitioning the Company from a technology-development phase into a fully operational, revenue-generating industrial platform serving a defined segment of the global industrial laser market.

An Operating Industrial Business with Customers, Revenues, and Market Adoption

Lyocon operates an established blue-laser manufacturing and integration business with active commercial deployments and long-standing customer relationships. Its systems are currently used across multiple industrial verticals, including advanced and additive manufacturing (particularly for copper and reflective metals), precision welding and surface treatment, electronics and power-component manufacturing, and selected precision-agriculture and industrial processing applications.

Through this acquisition, NUBURU consolidates technology ownership, manufacturing capability, and commercial execution under a unified industrial platform, re-establishing its presence as an industrial photonics company with real operations and market traction.

Participation in a $20+ Billion Global Industrial Laser Market

Lyocon's operations are focused on a specialized segment of the global industrial laser market estimated by industry research to exceed $20 billion where blue-laser technology offers structural performance advantages over traditional infrared solutions. These advantages are particularly pronounced in applications involving copper, reflective metals, and advanced materials critical to electrification, automation, and next-generation manufacturing.

Dual-Use Optionality Anchored in a Civil Industrial Base

Building on Lyocon's commercial footprint, NUBURU intends to pursue a disciplined dual-use strategy, extending blue-laser applications from civil and commercial markets into future defense and national-security use cases. Any such expansion is expected to be pursued selectively and incrementally, following continued scaling and validation of the civil industrial business.

Strengthening NUBURU's Defense and Security Platform

The acquisition of Lyocon further strengthens NUBURU's internal photonics capabilities across its broader defense and security ecosystem. Blue-laser technologies are increasingly relevant in next-generation defense applications, including advanced manufacturing, hardened electronics, power systems, sensing, and precision components used in autonomous, aerial, and protected platforms.

This industrial capability is strategically complementary to NUBURU's defense and security initiatives, including Tekne and the Company's previously announced drone-focused industrial initiative currently under evaluation. By re-establishing an internal, operational blue-laser platform through Lyocon, NUBURU enhances its ability to design, evaluate, and potentially integrate photonics-based solutions across its defense and security roadmap over time.

Public Industrial Validation at SPIE Optics Photonics

As further validation of its operational status, Lyocon will participate in the upcoming SPIE Optics Photonics exhibition, presenting its technology under the NUBURU trademark. The exhibition will feature live systems, industrial applications, and commercial solutions, highlighting the Company's return to active market engagement.

Lyocon Governance (Operating Subsidiary)

Following completion of the transaction, the governance of Lyocon, the acquired operating subsidiary, has been restructured to support industrial execution and integration within the NUBURU group:

Dario Barisoni Chairman and Executive Director;

Alessandro Zamboni Director;

Paola Zanzola Executive Director.

This governance structure is designed to ensure continuity of operations, accelerate execution of the commercial plan, and support integration. The governance and board composition of NUBURU Inc. remain unchanged.

Management Commentary

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and Chairman and Executive Director of Lyocon, commented:

"This acquisition marks a decisive turning point. With Lyocon, we are integrating a fully operational industrial business with customers, revenues, and manufacturing capability. This is not a restart of R&D-it is the establishment of a scalable, revenue-oriented industrial platform anchored in blue-laser technology.

"The transaction reflects discipline and alignment. Our focus is on execution, operational scale-up, and long-term value creation.

Paola Zanzola, Executive Director of Lyocon, added:

"The current business plan reflects a realistic and conservative ramp of the commercial business, based on existing customers and validated applications. At the same time, the platform we are building is inherently dual-use, creating meaningful optionality that we intend to pursue only once the industrial base is fully scaled and mature.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman and Co-CEO Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Lyocon

Lyocon S.r.l. is an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications. The company operates an established production and engineering platform and serves customers across multiple civil and commercial sectors, including advanced manufacturing, additive manufacturing, precision welding, electronics, and specialized industrial processing.

Lyocon's technology portfolio is focused on applications where blue-laser solutions provide measurable performance advantages over traditional infrared lasers, particularly in the processing of copper, reflective metals, and advanced materials. The company combines proprietary know-how with application-specific system integration, enabling deployment in real-world industrial environments.

Following its acquisition by Nuburu Subsidiary Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NUBURU, Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit https://www.lyocon.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement; (2) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds; (3) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (4) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (5) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (6) inability to access sufficient capital; (7) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (10) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (11) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

