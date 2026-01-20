Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC Pink: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), a junior exploration company focused on unlocking world class gold potential in Nevada, is pleased to report the commencement of a Dipole-Dipole-Induced-Polarisation ("DDIP") geophysics program at its Goldrun Property in Nevada designed to detect chargeability anomalies typical of disseminated sulfide associated with gold deposits.

"The commencement of this expanded DDIP program is a pivotal step in our systematic approach to unlocking the full scale of the Goldrun Property," stated Lowell Kamim, CEO of Lodestar Metals. "Our team is confident that the increased depth penetration and resolution of these modern geophysics will refine our existing targets while potentially uncovering new high-priority zones at Robbers Knob and Grindstone Flats. This work aligns perfectly with our 2026 strategy: moving rapidly from target generation to discovery-focused drilling. We look forward to a steady flow of catalysts as we advance toward our maiden drill campaign this spring."

Lodestar's Technical Director, Leo Horn, commented: "We are very pleased to launch our exciting 2026 exploration campaign at Goldrun commencing with this DDIP survey which we are confident will reveal other new hidden targets, given the historical DDIP has already highlighted at least 4 quality drill targets coincident with known gold and silver mineralisation close to surface. We look forward to our maiden drilling campaign at Goldrun with preparations currently well in progress."

Key Highlights

DDIP program underway at Goldrun, targeting chargeability anomalies linked to gold-silver mineralization.

Four new DDIP lines planned to expand coverage into high-priority areas with no prior geophysics, including Robbers Knob and Grindstone Flats.

Modern geophysics expected to improve depth penetration and target definition, enhancing discovery potential.

Results expected in the coming weeks, with interpreted highlights anticipated in February 2026.

Maiden drill program advancing, with permits submitted and drilling targeted for March-April 2026, subject to approvals and conditions.

Figure 1: Photographs of the Zonges DDIP equipment and personnel currently operating on the Goldrun Property

Historical DDIP Targeting Work:

As noted in a previous news release (See News release on Dec 2, 2025), three untested chargeability targets were identified at the Independence Trend (Figure 2) and one untested chargeability target was identified at the Gomes target (Figure 3) all strongly supported by previous drilling and high-grade rock assays and recent soil results by Lodestar (See News release on Oct 28, 2025). These import targets form an important part of the drill program formulated as Lodestar's maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence after the DDIP program.





Figure 2: 3D view looking northwest showing three chargeability sections from historical DDIP surveys at the eastern Independence Trend in relation to significant drilling intersections and 2024 rock sampling (stars) during the due diligence phase when acquiring the property. Three drill targets defined in dash-black circles.

Figure 3: 3D view (looking north and down) of two chargeability sections from historical DDIP surveys at the Gomes Prospect that occur north and south of Drillholes GAD-02 & 04. Drill Target defined in dash-black circle.

New DDIP Work In Progress:

This targeting work by Lodestar strongly supports the effectiveness of the geophysical technique to identify disseminated sulphide often associated with gold and silver deposits in this jurisdiction. Lodestar believes utilising modern equipment that are designed to search for chargeability targets at a much broader depth range than historical surveys is likely to prove even more highly effective. Lodestar has planned 4 new strategic DDIP lines across the project with additional focus on other high priority prospects that currently have no DDIP data for example Robbers Knob where historical drilling intersected 18m at 4.3 g/t Au incl. 1.5m at 37.8 g/t Au* and Grindstone Flats where historical drilling intersected 13.7m at 1.5 g/t Au incl. 1.5m at 32.5 g/t Au* (Figure 3). The aim of this work is to detect completely new targets in addition to refining the high-quality targets already defined by Lodestar. Any new targets defined are anticipated to form the second phase of drilling after the maiden drilling program.

Figure 4: Interpreted bedrock geology map by Cambior in 1997 showing maximum assay from historical drilling, highlight drill intersections at each of the main prospect areas and the location of the new DDIP lines currently in progress (dark blue lines) and historical DDIP lines illustrated in Figure 2 and Figure 3.

Lodestar secured the DDIP contract with reputable contractor Zonge International and the work is currently in progress (Figure 1). The results of this work are expected in the coming weeks and results will be processed and interpreted by experienced consultants at Resource Potentials. Highlight results are expected to be released in February.

Maiden Drill Campaign Preparations:

The drill permit application for Lodestar's maiden drill campaign was lodged late December and currently estimated to be granted mid-February pending any unforeseen delays. Lodestar is currently engaging local RC contractors as part of the drill tender process and hopes to commence drilling in March or April 2026 pending permits, drill contractor availability and weather conditions.

Qualified Person

Ty Magee, P. Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, and a consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Notes:

The drill results disclosed are of a historical nature. While this historical data provides valuable context, the Company has not conducted a detailed validation or verification process and, therefore, cannot ensure their accuracy or completeness. The Company intends to undertake further exploration, including additional drilling, to verify these results in accordance with NI 43-101 regulatory standards

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

