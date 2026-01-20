

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Through a drone flight test at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, researchers tested a blockchain-based system for protecting flight data. The system aims to keep air traffic management safe from disruption and protect data transferred between aircraft and ground stations from being intercepted or manipulated.



For aviation and airspace operations to remain safe, users need to be able to trust that data is reliable and transparent. While current systems have been able to protect flight data systems, cyberthreats continue to evolve, requiring new approaches. NASA said its researchers found the blockchain-based system can safely transmit and store information in real time.



Blockchain operates like a decentralized database - it does not rely on a single computer or centralized system. Instead, it shares information across a vast network, recording and verifying every change to a dataset. The system ensures the data stays safe, accurate, and trustworthy.



Previous cybersecurity research focused on implementing a layered security architecture - using multiple physical and digital security measures to control system access. For this test, researchers took a different approach using blockchain to address potential threats.



Using drones allowed the team to show that the blockchain framework could yield benefits across several priority areas in aviation development, including autonomous air traffic management, urban air mobility, and high-altitude aircraft.



This NASA research explored how blockchain can secure digital transactions between multiple systems and operators. The team used an open-source blockchain framework that allows trusted users real-time sharing and storage of critical data like aircraft operator registration information, flight plans, and telemetry. This framework restricts access to this data to trusted parties and approved users only.



The NASA team introduced a set of cybersecurity tests, simulatING an environment with a drone flying in real-world conditions, complete with a separate ground control station and the blockchain and security infrastructure. The underlying blockchain framework and cybersecurity protocols can be extended to support high-altitude operations at 60,000 feet and higher and Urban Air Mobility operations, paving the way for a more secure, scalable, and trusted ecosystem.



NASA said its researchers will continue to look at the data gathered during the test and apply what they've learned to future work. The testing will ultimately benefit U.S. aviation stakeholders looking for new tools to improve operations.



Through its Air Traffic Management and Safety project, NASA performed research to transform air traffic management systems to safely accommodate the growing demand of new air vehicles.



