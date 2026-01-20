

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, helped by increased revenue from the Precision Medicine segment and RLS third-party.



For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted revenue of $208 million, higher than $142 million in the same period last year.



Revenue from the Precision Medicine segment moved up to $161 million from $139 million a year ago. RLS third-party revenue stood at $45 million, compared with $00.00 million last year.



TLX was down by 1.03% at $7.68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



