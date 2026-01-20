

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Ethiopian Airlines announced Tuesday Africa's largest carrier ordered nine B 787 Dreamliner airplanes as demand for long-haul travel continues to rise. Ethiopian Airlines will leverage the 787-9 jets to grow its route network, which currently serves 145 international destinations.



The airline's latest order follows its commitment for 11 737 MAX jets announced at the Dubai Airshow. Both orders were finalized in December 2025 and boosts Ethiopian Airlines' order book by a total of 20 fuel-efficient Boeing airplanes.



Ethiopian Airlines operates Africa's largest 787 Dreamliner fleet, flying its 787-8 and 787-9 jets on intercontinental routes from Addis Ababa to high-demand destinations across Europe, Asia and North America as well as key intra-African routes spanning the world's second-largest continent.



The capacity and efficiency of the 787 Dreamliner, which reduces fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces, enables Ethiopian Airlines to transport passengers point-to-point across Africa while accommodating cargo in the belly of the airplane for high-demand trade lanes.



Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing airplane fleet in Africa and has the continent's largest backlog of 737 MAXs, 777X and 787 Dreamliner airplanes.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News