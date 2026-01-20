

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc rose to a record high of 200.00 against the yen, from an early low of 196.08.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to a 2-month high of 0.9256, nearly a 7-week high of 1.0614 and a 3-week high of 0.7885 from early lows of 0.9292, 1.0710 and 0.7985, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 201.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the euro, 1.05 against the pound and 0.77 against the greenback.



