Cardiff Lexington Corporation Engages Investment Bank to Lead S-1 Filing and Nasdaq Uplist Strategy

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIXD) ("Cardiff" or the "Company"), a healthcare holding company with deep leadership and operational expertise in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The public offering is subject to market and other conditions. The Company intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CDIX."

The Company has engaged R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as its sole bookrunning manager for the proposed offering. Completion of the uplisting remains subject to SEC effectiveness of the Registration Statement, approval by Nasdaq, and satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements. Under the engagement terms, R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. will provide strategic advisory services covering market strategy, capital formation, valuation, investor positioning, and regulatory readiness.

"This marks an important step in strengthening our capital-markets strategy and positioning Cardiff Lexington for its next phase of disciplined growth," said Alex H. Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer. "Our orthopedics, spine care, and pain management business provides an invaluable service to underserved patients in one of the fastest growing and most resilient segments of U.S. healthcare. By uplisting to Nasdaq, we intend to enhance liquidity, expand access to investors, and support the scalable platform we continue to build and acquire. We look forward to working closely with R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as we execute this next phase."

"This engagement reflects our commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and sustained value creation," added Matthew T. Shafer, CPA, MBA, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. "We look forward to working closely with R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as we work to execute our financial and strategic roadmap."

Board Member Statements

Gillard B. Johnson III, Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman stated: "The Board is unified in its support of this strategic transition. Cardiff Lexington is operating in a high-growth sector with strong underlying fundamentals, and the Company is positioning itself for long-term institutional acceptance. Pursuing a Nasdaq listing demonstrates our commitment to governance, transparency, and disciplined growth."

L. Jack Staley, Independent Director and Compensation Committee Chair, added: "Engaging a respected investment bank is a meaningful step toward unlocking the Company's full market potential. A Nasdaq listing would increase visibility, strengthen our capital-markets profile, and support expansion in one of the strongest segments of the healthcare services economy. Cardiff Lexington is well-positioned to benefit from the stability and scale that a national exchange listing provides."

Cathy Pennington, Independent Director, commented: "This is an important milestone for Cardiff Lexington and for the patients and providers we serve. Our commitment to building a high-quality, sustainable healthcare platform is reflected in every strategic decision we make, including this step toward seeking a Nasdaq listing to attract top-tier partners, and drive long-term value for shareholders."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company's partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

All current revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

