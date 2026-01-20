GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Appoints Doug Rosen as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Paul Ioakim promoted to Head of Agency

Appointments underscore acceleration of GameSquare's multi-year growth strategy

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology, and digital-native platform company, today announced the appointment of Doug Rosen as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer. The Company also announced the promotion of Paul Ioakim to Head of Agency.

These leadership appointments reflect GameSquare's continued growth and recent organizational optimization as the Company accelerates its strategy to deliver innovative marketing, content, and interactive experiences across gaming, entertainment, and emerging media.

Doug Rosen Appointed Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

As Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, Rosen will lead GameSquare's global commercial strategy and revenue growth, with responsibility for scaling the Company's operating businesses, expanding strategic partnerships, and driving integrated go-to-market execution across gaming, media, and emerging platforms. In this role, he will work closely with GameSquare's agency, media, and platform teams to build durable, repeatable revenue streams and accelerate long-term growth.

Rosen brings a proven track record as a senior operator and builder of media and gaming businesses. Most recently, he served as Head of Games & Emerging Media at Paramount, where he built and led the company's global games and emerging media business. There, Rosen oversaw strategy, marketing, partnerships, and operations across console, mobile, and connected platforms, transforming the organization from a traditional licensing model into an active game developer and publisher with direct ownership of product, creative direction, and P&L performance. His leadership helped position games and interactive experiences as a core growth engine within the broader media portfolio.

Prior to Paramount, Rosen held senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, DIRECTV, and HBO.

"Doug's career reflects exceptional leadership in strategic growth and execution across leading media and entertainment organizations," said Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer of GameSquare. "His vision for commercial innovation and deep understanding of dynamic media ecosystems will be invaluable as we enhance our platform and deepen our impact with global brand partners."

"Gaming is a powerful force shaping modern culture," said Rosen. "By bringing creators, media, and technology together under one organization, GameSquare has become a next-generation media and entertainment company that is redefining how audiences experience content and how brands connect with the next generation. I look forward to helping guide this next chapter of growth and innovation."

Paul Ioakim Promoted to Head of Agency

As Head of Agency, Ioakim will lead GameSquare's Agency Services division, unifying the Company's full suite of marketing, creative, and media capabilities under a single strategic business unit. Under his leadership, the Agency Services group will focus on delivering cohesive, integrated solutions across creative strategy, influencer and community engagement, branded content, and immersive experiences.

Ioakim joined GameSquare in 2023 and most recently served as Head of Experiences, where he played a pivotal role in building live experiences, brand activations, and cross-platform campaigns that drove audience engagement and measurable client outcomes. His leadership has materially strengthened GameSquare's experiential and integrated marketing capabilities.

Prior to GameSquare, Ioakim has 20 years of award winning experience leading Agency teams at leading Experiential, Sponsorship & Marketing agencies in the US & Australia

"Paul's promotion reflects his exceptional leadership and deep expertise in agency operations," Kenna added. "Bringing our agency services together under his direction enhances our ability to deliver cohesive, strategic solutions for brands seeking to connect with audiences through games, entertainment, and digital culture."

These appointments further align GameSquare's leadership structure with its long-term growth objectives. As the Company continues to scale its commercial platform and unify its agency capabilities, GameSquare believes it is positioned to drive sustained revenue growth, operational leverage, and long-term shareholder value.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

