Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the sale of 100% interest in the 1,750-hectare Pedro Gold Project (Pedro) in Durango State, Mexico to Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire") (TSXV: SMP).

Pursuant to amendments of the original Option Agreement (see Enduro's news release of October 1, 2025) Southern Empire has now issued to Enduro 2,000,000 common shares and agreed to a future milestone payment of $2,000,000 upon commencement of commercial production from the Pedro Gold Project. Enduro retains a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest from future Pedro production with no buydown provision. The shares issued to Enduro are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issuance. Southern Empire has acquired its 100% interest in the Pedro mineral tenements by acquiring a 100% beneficial interest in Minera BRG, S.A. de C.V. (the Mexican subsidiary of Enduro that owns Pedro).

Qualified person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., Enduro's chief executive officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across including copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, and newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at Andrei. The Newmont Lake Project also includes high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern BC.

