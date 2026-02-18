Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 sampling program at its 100% owned October Dome Project in central BC. Strongly mineralized gold skarn has been identified in bedrock, extending a large gold-copper target to 5.5 kilometers. The project is located near the town of Likely, 10 km north of Imperial Metals Corporation's Mount Polley porphyry copper gold mine, and 7 km to the southeast of the past producing QR gold mine (Figure 1). Historical work by previous operators identified two areas of alteration consistent with an alkalic porphyry copper-gold system. In 2013 drill hole OD-6 intersected 9 metres of massive magnetite skarn grading 0.71 g/t gold with semi-massive pyrite layers accompanied by chalcopyrite, epidote and garnet at the sediment/basalt contact (estimated true thickness). Work in 2025 has successfully identified this skarn horizon in bedrock 500 metres to the southeast of the original projection of the horizon.

2025 Highlights:

Gold skarn identified in bedrock for the first time

Float and bedrock samples returned values ranging from background to 0.54 g/t gold over a 600 metre trend

Soil samples from the same area defined a 450 metre gold anomaly ranging from 74 ppb to 912 ppb gold, with copper values up to 0.13%

Overall gold/copper target area now spans 5.5 kilometres.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Enduro Metals, commented: "Work at October Dome in 2025, for the first time, identified strongly mineralized gold skarn in bedrock. This new discovery falls within a large 5.5 km long gold-copper anomaly that has only seen limited historical drilling. With only one historical drill hole intersecting similar skarn mineralization, we believe the scale and gold potential of this system is only beginning to be understood."

2025 Work Program

A total of 46 rock samples and 9 soil samples were collected while geological mapping and prospecting new exposures created by increased placer mining activity.

Rock samples collected in 2025 were primarily grab samples and are selective in nature. While not necessarily representative of the overall mineralized system, they are effective in identifying areas of potential cohesive mineralization. One third of rock samples returned greater than 100 ppb gold, and 30% exceeded 400 ppm copper. Many samples contained visible chalcopyrite, pyrite, magnetite and epidote - minerals typically associated with skarn systems (Figure 3).

Soil samples were collected from a scree slope buried beneath till and were comprised of colluvium and fine rocks debris (Figure 2). Samples returned elevated gold and copper values, summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1: soil sample summary:

Sample Au ppb Cu ppm Ag ppb 236180 97 178 552 236181 403 895 408 236182 912 385 1068 236183 588 728 879 236184 167 259 1330 236185 275 366 235 236186 232 759 1219 236187 103 478 105 236188 74 947 196

October Dome Property

The October Dome property was acquired in June 2025 through the merger with Commander Resources. The property is centrally located midway between the operating Mt Polley copper gold open pit mine and the past producing open pit and underground QR Gold Mine property.

Historical exploration at October Dome focused on alkalic-style porphyry copper-gold systems associated with monzonite and diorite intrusions, with the best drill results returning 69.5 metres grading 0.183 g/t gold and 0.1% copper (unverified, core length, true thickness unknown). In 2013, drilling by a previous operator returned 9 metres of massive magnetite, pyrite and epidote skarn grading 0.71 g/t gold (DDH OD-6, estimated true thickness) geologically located at a major basalt/sediment contact, a setting similar to the QR Gold Mine property (see the data verification statement below). Both the porphyry and skarn targets fall within a well defined and robust copper and gold soil geochemical anomaly that coincides with strong magnetic and chargeability anomalies. Bedrock exposure across the property is limited to less than 1% due to thick glacial till, highlighting the importance of new exposures identified during the 2025 program.

Next Steps

The Company is currently evaluating follow-up exploration, including additional surface work and drill targeting along the expanded skarn corridor. The scale of the anomaly and limited historical drilling provide significant opportunity for future discovery. October Dome is one a several drill ready projects the company obtained through its acquisition of Commander Resources. The focus for Enduro is its flagship Newmont Lake Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and intends to seek partnerships on these additional assets.

Figure 1: Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/284273_98e3d4bd7495994b_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Gold in Soil

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/284273_98e3d4bd7495994b_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Gold in Rocks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6406/284273_98e3d4bd7495994b_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's Chief Executive Officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. Field work was supervised by Stephen Wetherup, P. Geo, VPX, for Enduro Metals.

QAQC and Data Verification

All project analytical work was performed by Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC. At the laboratory rocks were pulverized, split into smaller aliquots and analyzed by fire-assay (code FA330) for Au and 38 elements with a 4-acid digestion and 38 element inductively coupled plasma and mass spectrometer process (ICP-MS, code MA250). Soils were dried, sieved to smaller size fractions (-80 mesh) which utilized an Aqua Regia digestion and finished with a multi-element ICP-MS analysis (AQ250) to produce the assays.

Mineral exploration data collected on the October Dome property has been compiled from a variety of sources and previous operators covering a period of 41 years. Work was completed by Dome Exploration Canada Ltd, Valley High Ventures Ltd., Bearing Resources Ltd., and Commander Resources. Work programs (excluding that of Dome Exploration) and the data produced have been verified as accurate by Stephen Wetherup, (current Enduro VPX and QP) or by Robert Cameron (current Enduro CEO and qualified person). Robert Cameron was also the qualified person for Valley High Ventures and Bearing Resources. Stephen Wetherup and Robert Cameron are "qualified persons" under NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical drill core from Dome Exploration activities is not available and the Company is treating this data as valid for exploration purposes, but not compliant with NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for use in future resource estimates. These drill collars have been re-located and surveyed and in addition were observed at the time of drilling by Robert Cameron.

See news dated November 24, 2011, November 7, 2012, December 3, 2013 (under Bearing Lithium) posted on SEDAR+ for detailed technical disclosure.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

www.endurometals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284273

Source: Enduro Metals Corporation