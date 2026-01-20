Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
20.01.26 | 14:46
29,020 Euro
-4,29 % -1,300
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,14029,18015:06
29,14029,18015:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 11:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRATON SE: TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment

TRATON GROUP records total unit sales of around 305,500 vehicles in 2025 in a weak market environment

Munich, January 20, 2026 - In a weak and uncertain market environment, the TRATON GROUP's unit sales decreased by 9% in 2025 compared to the previous year. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 305,500 vehicles were sold in 2025, down from 334,200 vehicles last year. By contrast, unit sales of all-electric vehicles increased by 86% to 3,230 vehicles (2024: 1,740).

Unit sales of the TRATON GROUP:

Q4 2025Q4 2024Delta FY 2025FY 2024Delta
TRATON GROUP 81,00088,800-9%305,500334,200-9%
of which all-electric vehicles1,16061091%3,2301,74086%
- Scania Vehicles & Services25,70028,000-8%94,100102,100-8%
of which all-electric vehicles22080188%600270126%
- MAN Truck & Bus30,00026,80012%101,60096,0006%
of which all-electric vehicles880350150%1,970740168%
- International Motors15,80023,800-34%63,70090,600-30%
of which all-electric vehicles50150-66%590610-3%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus9,50010,100-6%46,20045,8001%
of which all-electric vehicles1030-73%60130-49%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services sold 8% fewer vehicles in 2025 than in the previous year. While truck unit sales only declined slightly in a weak market in Europe, they were much lower in Brazil. The Brazilian truck market continues to be characterized by rising interest rates and high inflation. This is particularly affecting Scania due to its focus on heavy duty trucks. By contrast, bus unit sales increased both in Europe and South America.

MAN Truck & Bus grew unit sales by 6% in 2025, benefiting from its strong market positioning as a full-liner in Europe. The rise in unit sales was due in particular to a strong development in the business with buses and vans. Despite the weak European truck market, MAN managed to slightly improve unit sales of trucks in Europe. Overall, truck unit sales remained roughly at the prior-year level.

International Motors recorded a year-on-year decline of 30% in unit sales in 2025. The US market remained weak in 2025 amid tariff-related uncertainties and an ongoing freight recession, leading to continued caution among truck customers. By contrast, bus unit sales rose strongly.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a slight year-on-year increase of 1% in unit sales in 2025. The weakening momentum in the Brazilian truck market also increasingly affected VWTB in the second half of the year. As a result, full-year truck unit sales remained virtually on a level with the previous year. Unit sales of buses developed positively.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 2025 Annual Report, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on March 4, 2026. It will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.