WKN: A12F05 | ISIN: FI4000092523 | Ticker-Symbol: C72
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
0,063 Euro
+0,96 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.01.2026 11:00 Uhr
Eagle Filters Group Oyj: Change in Eagle Filters Group's Management: Eagle Filters Group's Chief Financial Officer will change

20.1.2026 12:00:00 EET | Eagle Filters Group Oyj | Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Timo Linnainmaa, the Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Filters Group Oyj, has announced his resignation from the position.

Linnainmaa will continue working at Eagle Filters Group during his notice period and will leave the company no later than 13 April 2026.

Eagle Filters Group will initiate the search process for a new Chief Financial Officer without delay.

For more information:
Jarkko Joki-Tokola, CEO, Eagle Filters Group Oyj. jarkko@eaglefiltersgroup.com

About Eagle Filters Group Oyj

Eagle Filters Group is a material science company that aims to enable a green and healthy environment.

Eagle provides high performance filtration solutions that cut CO2 emissions and increase profitability of the energy industry. Eagle's technology improves performance and energy efficiency while cutting costs. The technology is being used by some of the world's largest energy utilities.

The company group is listed on First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker EAGLE. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

www.eaglefiltersgroup.com

