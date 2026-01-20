Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 14:51
14,900 Euro
-6,29 % -1,000
20.01.2026 10:36 Uhr
InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital signs new license agreement with LG Electronics

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed a new patent license agreement with LG Electronics.

The agreement licenses LG's digital TVs and computer display monitors under InterDigital's joint licensing program with Sony and includes licenses to technologies including ATSC 3.0, Wi-Fi and video codecs.

"In a video-first world, our innovation in areas such as advanced video compression, broadcast and Wi-Fi is crucial to a growing range of devices and services," commented Julia Mattis, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. "LG is one of the largest TV manufacturers in the world, and I am delighted that we were able to sign an agreement through amicable negotiation."

About InterDigital

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


