Digital Currency X Technology Inc. Announces 12 for 1 Share Consolidation

New York, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DCX) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's board of directors approved on December 24, 2025 that the authorised, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company be consolidated on a 12 for 1 ratio with the marketplace effective date of January 22, 2026.

The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

Beginning with the opening of trading on January 22, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol "DCX" but under a new CUSIP number, G4465R137.

As a result of the share consolidation, each 12 ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders. No fractional shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the share consolidation, and each shareholder will be entitled to receive one share of the Company in lieu of the fractional share of that class that would have resulted from the share consolidation.

At the time the share consolidation is effective, the Company's authorised share capital will be changed from US$3,000,000,000.00 divided into 10,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.3 each, comprising (a) 9,982,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.3 each and (b)18,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.3 each, to US$3,000,000,000.00 divided into 833,333,333. 33 shares of a par value of US$3.6 each, comprising (a) 831,833,333.33 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$3.6 each and (b)1,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$3.6 each. The Company's total issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will be changed from 234,717,048 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.3 each to approximately 19,559,754 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$3.6 each. The Company's total issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will be changed from 16,001 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.3 each to approximately 1,334 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$3.6 each.

About Digital Currency X Technology Inc.

Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DCX) is a pioneering digital asset treasury management company focused on developing innovative infrastructure for secure cryptocurrency custody and storage solutions. The Company has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of institutional digital asset adoption, with treasury holdings exceeding US$1.4 billion. The Company is executing a comprehensive digital currency strategy that includes treasury optimization, participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, and development of advanced custody infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal," "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com