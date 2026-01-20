Psyence Biomedical Ltd.: Psyence BioMed Announces Postponement of Previously Announced Reverse Stock Split Effective Date

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) ("Psyence BioMed" or the "Company"), today announced that it has decided to postpone the previously announced effective date of its reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-6.25, which was intended to become effective at the opening of the market on January 20, 2026. Following further internal consideration, the Company has elected to delay the effectiveness of the reverse stock split to a later date.

The Company will issue a subsequent press release and file any required notifications with Nasdaq prior to establishing a new effective date for the reverse stock split. Until such time, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-unadjusted basis under the ticker symbol "PBM" and under its current CUSIP 74449F308.

The Board of Directors retains the discretion to determine if and when the reverse stock split will be effected.

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs. We are committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

Contact Information for Psyence Biomedical Ltd.

Email: ir@psyencebiomed.com

Media Inquiries: media@psyencebiomed.com

General Information: info@psyencebiomed.com

Investor Contact:

Michael Kydd

Investor Relations Advisor

michael@psyencebiomed.com

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding the potential future effectiveness of the previously announced reverse stock split, the timing (if any) of such effectiveness, and the Company's intention to determine whether and when to proceed with the reverse stock split. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations, including that the Company may elect to establish a new effective date for the reverse stock split, and that the Company will continue to meet Nasdaq's ongoing listing standards. These assumptions may prove incorrect. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) delays or challenges in determining whether to effect or in effecting the reverse stock split; (ii) the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (iii) potential volatility in the Company's share price whether or not a reverse stock split is ultimately effected; (iv) changes in the regulatory, competitive, and economic landscape; (v) risks associated with the Company's development plans and clinical trials; and (vi) risks related to the Company's corporate authorizations for the share consolidation, including the possibility of claims or proceedings challenging the validity, interpretation or sufficiency of the shareholder resolutions authorizing the share consolidation. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus (File No. 333-298285) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 3, 2025 and other documents filed by Psyence BioMed from time to time with the SEC.

These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Psyence BioMed does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not make any medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by authorized clinical research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company's product candidates are investigational and have not been approved by any regulatory authority for use in the treatment of any disease or condition, and clinical results (if any) may not be indicative of future results. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company has verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance and operations.