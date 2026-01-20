Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.: Phillips Edison & Company Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) ("PECO" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2025 distributions to holders of its common stock.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution per Share Ordinary Dividends Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution) Section 199A Distributions 12/16/2024 1/3/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 1/15/2025 2/4/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 2/18/2025 3/4/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 3/17/2025 4/1/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 4/15/2025 5/1/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 5/16/2025 6/3/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 6/16/2025 7/1/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 7/15/2025 8/1/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 8/15/2025 9/3/2025 0.102500 0.084002 - - 0.018498 0.084002 9/15/2025 10/1/2025 0.108300 0.088755 - - 0.019545 0.088755 10/15/2025 11/4/2025 0.108300 0.088755 - - 0.019545 0.088755 11/17/2025 12/2/2025 0.108300 0.088755 - - 0.019545 0.088755

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO") is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2025, PECO managed 328 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 25 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

