Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU4U | ISIN: US71844V2016 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R4
Stuttgart
20.01.26 | 15:01
29,800 Euro
-1,32 % -0,400
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,80030,20015:22
29,80030,20014:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 13:36 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.: Phillips Edison & Company Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) ("PECO" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2025 distributions to holders of its common stock.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record DatePayable DateTotal Distribution per ShareOrdinary DividendsTotal Capital Gain DistributionUnrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)Return of Capital (Nontaxable Distribution)Section 199A Distributions
12/16/20241/3/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
1/15/20252/4/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
2/18/20253/4/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
3/17/20254/1/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
4/15/20255/1/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
5/16/20256/3/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
6/16/20257/1/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
7/15/20258/1/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
8/15/20259/3/20250.1025000.084002- - 0.0184980.084002
9/15/202510/1/20250.1083000.088755- - 0.0195450.088755
10/15/202511/4/20250.1083000.088755- - 0.0195450.088755
11/17/202512/2/20250.1083000.088755- - 0.0195450.088755

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Connect with PECO
For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

Follow PECO on:
X at https://x.com/PhillipsEdison
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and
Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO") is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2025, PECO managed 328 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 25 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.