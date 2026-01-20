Anzeige
Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Secures up to $25 Million in Strategic Financing to Accelerate Growth and Expand Global Climate Solutions Platform

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a vertically integrated climate-solutions company operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today announced that it has secured access to up to $25 million in discretionary financing, providing the Company with enhanced flexibility to scale its platform, deepen market participation, and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities as global carbon markets continue to mature.

The financing supports the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy with discipline, while remaining responsive to evolving regulatory frameworks and market demand.

"This financing enhances our ability to execute with focus and flexibility," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "Access to capital allows us to scale areas of the business that are already performing, selectively invest in growth, and pursue opportunities aligned with our long-term value creation strategy."

The financing is intended to support a combination of organic growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, project development, and potential acquisitions, while maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency and shareholder value.

Patrick Hassani, Chief Investment Officer of Mast Hill Fund, said:

"Karbon-X has built a differentiated, vertically integrated platform at a time when credibility and execution matter more than ever in climate markets. We see strong alignment between Karbon-X's disciplined growth strategy and the broader evolution of global carbon and sustainability markets, and we're pleased to support the Company as it continues to scale."

Transaction Advisor

Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. acted as investment advisor to Karbon-X Corp. in connection with the transaction. Founded in 1988, Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a member of FINRA, and a member of SIPC. Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. is a full-service securities brokerage firm providing investment advisory, brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Scott Furman, Head of Investment Banking at Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc., will advise on mergers and acquisitions.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate-solutions company supporting organizations across the full lifecycle of carbon and sustainability management. Operating across both compliance and voluntary markets, Karbon-X delivers end-to-end solutions spanning project development, credit issuance, trading, and distribution. Through strategic partnerships across industries, Karbon-X helps organizations take credible climate action while creating long-term value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the availability and use of financing proceeds, growth initiatives, and strategic opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

Media Contact
Emma Caputo
VP of Marketing
Karbon-X
ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-secures-up-to-25-million-in-strategic-financing-to-accelerate-growth-and-1129104

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
