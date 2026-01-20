Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Confirms Expansion of Laverdiere Porphyry by 280 Metres Through Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to present visuals and geological highlights from drill hole LAV25-013, the final of four deep exploratory diamond drill holes completed during the 2025 season at the Laverdiere Copper Project (the "Project" or "Laverdiere"), located on the eastern Blue Property in the Atlin Mining District, northwestern British Columbia.

Core Silver's 2025 exploration campaign was designed to test the depth potential and continuity of a large (5 km x 8 km) multi-phase Cu-Mo-Ag±Au porphyry system through diamond drilling, detailed structural mapping, and surface sampling. In total, seven (7) drill holes were completed across five (5) key target areas along the Valley Fault Zone, for a combined 3,857 metres drilled (Table 1).

LAV25-013 HIGHLIGHTS - 280-METRE EXTENSION OF PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION

Successful 280-metre step-out confirms expansion of the Laverdiere Porphyry System at the Valley Zone, with well-developed zones of Cu-Mo mineralization intersected from surface to over 1,050 metres depth in LAV25-013 (the "hole") (Figure 1).

Strong porphyry-style alteration and mineralization persist at depth, including widespread molybdenite with increasing chalcopyrite and local bornite, indicating proximity to a large and fertile porphyry centre.

Mineralization at Laverdiere is now defined over approximately 675 metres between 2025 drill holes and 2.3 kilometres between the Valley and Main Zones, highlighting exceptional system continuity (Figure 2).

Near-surface and deep mineralization trends remain open, with porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization traceable over a 4.5-kilometre by 3.1-kilometre footprint.

Results reinforce the presence of a large, multi-phase porphyry system, with multiple vectors supporting further expansion through follow-up drilling.

Results from the 2025 project-wide soil geochemical survey are expected in the coming weeks. Assay results from 2025 diamond drilling remain pending.

"LAV25-013 is a substantial advancement for the Laverdiere Copper Project," said Nick Rodway, President and CEO of Core Silver. "This hole confirms that we are dealing with a very large porphyry system, with strong mineralization across meaningful scale. The system is clearly open, and we are only beginning to unlock the full potential of the Laverdiere Porphyry."

Figure 1: Photographs of NQ-sized drill core from drill hole LAV25-013. All depths listed are drilled depths. Bn - bornite; Cp - chalcopyrite; Mo - molybdenite; Sfs - sulphosalt (Ag-bearing); Hem - specular hematite; Py - pyrite.

Figure 2: Plan Map showing the distribution of Cu % in rocks at surface and highlighting the 2022 and 2025 drill areas. Attributes are overlain on imagery and Calculated Vertical Gradient (CVG) Magnetics.

Table 1 - 2025 Diamond Drill Hole Data for the Laverdiere Copper Project DDH ID Target Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azi Dip Length Comments LAV25-007 Upper Valley Fault 548613 6563903 1381 288 -55 253 Assays Pending LAV25-008 Upper Valley Fault 548613 6563903 1381 40 -65 64 Hole Lost LAV25-009 Upper Valley Fault 548613 6563903 1381 45 -65 108 Assays Pending LAV25-010 Lower Valley Fault 549327 6564089 1188 45 -75 703.77 Assays Pending LAV25-011 Lower Valley Fault 549327 6564089 1188 190 -83 800 Assays Pending LAV25-012 Lower Valley Fault 549277 6563646 1260 10 -70 840 Assays Pending LAV25-013* Lower Valley Fault 549137 6564299 1284 135 -68 1088.40 Assays Pending

*Discussed in this release.

AN OVERVIEW OF DRILL HOLE LAV25-013

Drill hole LAV25-013, the fourth and final deep exploratory diamond drill hole completed during Core Silver's 2025 program at the Laverdiere Copper Project, was designed to test the depth extent and lateral continuity of copper-bearing zones previously intersected in holes LAV25-010 and LAV25-011. The hole was drilled at a moderate dip to the southeast to a final depth of 1088.4 metres, targeting northwest dipping porphyry veining proximal to the Valley Fault Zone (Figures 1 and 2).

LAV25-013 was collared 280 metres northwest of drillholes LAV25-011 and 010 into an intensely hematite±biotite±magnetite altered phase of the Laverdiere Porphyry. This zone contains high epithermal and molybdenite-pyrite-dominant porphyry vein densities that persist to approximately 515 metres drilled depth. Near 350 metres depth, chalcopyrite content increases in porphyry veining with spotty bornite within narrow, well-developed zones of variably altered porphyry. These mineralized zones were drilled intermittently to drilled depths exceeding 1,050 metres, alternating with zones of late-to-post-mineral porphyry.

ABOUT THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT

The Laverdiere Copper Project is a low-elevation, drill-permitted, early-stage high-grade Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry-skarn Target. The Project has been sporadically explored since the early 1900s, without ever having received a significant exploration program. At Laverdiere, an extensive Cretaceous granodiorite intrusion hosts widespread Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry mineralization. The intrusion is associated with a very high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Ag massive sulphide skarn occurrence (the "Main Zone") that is exposed at surface along the western flank of the prolific Llewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ) at the porphyry-marble contact.

Adits driven into the Laverdiere area in the early 1900s reportedly returned up to 27m grading 1.20% Cu. The Llewellyn Fault Zone, a regional and strongly metal-endowed fault, cuts through the Laverdiere Copper Project for 14km of strike length and marks the contact between the Yukon-Tanana and Stikine Terranes in the Project area. Historic and shallow diamond drilling completed 125m north of the French Adit in 1974 reportedly returned 175m of 0.27% Cu, including 6m of 1.60% Cu and 7.8m of 1.60% Cu. Core Silver's inaugural diamond drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Copper Project in 2022 returned up to 48.5m of 0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, and 0.11g/t Au from 31.46m depth in drill hole LAV22-001 (French Adit), 223m of 0.11% Cu, 2g/t Ag, and 0.006% Mo from 15m depth in LAV22-002 (French Adit), and 107.38m of 0.11% Cu, 0.023% Mo, 0.9g/t Ag, and 0.02g/t Au from 144.62m depth in hole LAV22-006 (North Adit).

Drilled and mapped high-grade copper-bearing skarn mineralization at Laverdiere is coincident with embayments in the contact zones of the expansive Cretaceous intrusions on the west side of Hoboe Creek. A large unexplored embayment in the intrusion is mapped 8km to the south of the to-date explored zone at Laverdiere and is in contact with Boundary Range metamorphic rocks at this location. Apophyses of the larger granodiorite intrusion are also mapped in contact with limestone and marbles amenable to massive sulphide skarn mineralization approximately 7km to the southwest of the known zones of high-grade porphyry-skarn mineralization.

In 2024, high-grade porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization at the newly defined Valley Zone, located 2.2km southwest of the Main Zone, was structurally mapped and sampled. At the Valley Zone, a series of sheeted mineralized porphyry veins and fractures hosted in altered granodiorite have been mapped and sampled over a 1-kilometer east-west trend following the Valley Fault that historically returned up to 3.24% Cu (with 82g/t Ag, 0.56g/t Au and 0.053% Mo) and 0.32% Mo (with 1.03% Cu, 4g/t Ag) in 2022. In 2024, a 20cm thick east-west striking quartz vein grading 0.83% Cu, 47g/t Ag, 0.44g/t Au and 0.007% Mo was discovered on the opposite side of the Valley Fault.

Core Silver's 2025 exploration campaign was designed to test the depth potential and continuity of a large (5km x 8km) multi-phase Cu-Mo-Ag±Au porphyry system through diamond drilling, detailed structural mapping, and surface sampling. Seven (7) drill holes were completed across five (5) key target areas along the Valley Fault Zone for a combined 3,857 metres drilled in 2025. All assays from the 2025 diamond drilling program are pending.

SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

All 2025 rock and drill core samples were transported by helicopter at the end of each field day to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Field samples were chosen to capture homogenous lithology, alteration, mineralization, and veining. All rock and drill core samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs in Whitehorse, YT. For drill core, blanks and certified reference standard materials were inserted for every 20 core samples. Lab duplicate requests were inserted into the core sample sequence every 50 samples. Each rock and core sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 200-micron mesh. All samples then undergo a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 59-element ultra trace package (Method Code MA-250), as well as fire assay by Pb collection with ICP-ES finish for Au, Pt, and Pd (Method code FA-330). Samples that hit upper detection limits for elements of interest on the primary multi-element method are further analyzed via a secondary 4-Acid digest with an ICP-OES finish (Method Code MA-370). Extremely high-grade Pb samples were analyzed via a tertiary overlimit method, GC-817.

Soil samples collected in 2025 were also transported by helicopter at the end of each field day. Samples were photographed in the field and sample descriptions including sample number, location, elevation, color, saturation, depth of sample and soil horizon. Samples were dried in kraft sample bags on-site prior to being batched for shipment to BV Labs in Whitehorse, YT. There, each sample is dried at 60°C and sieved to pass -180 µm (80 mesh). All samples then undergo an aqua regia extraction with an ICP-ES/MS finish for a 36-element package (Method Code AQ200).

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 1000359) CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release. Verification included review of field notes, sample tags and analytical certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

References

1 White, W.H. (1969): Geology and economic prospects of the Laverdiere property

2 Fustos, A. (1974). Report on the Results of the 1973 Exploration Programme on the Loon Group. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 4996

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the opportunities for new discoveries and development in the Atlin Mining District and Core's potential to become a premier explorer in the Atlin area and any other general statement regarding the Company's planned or future exploration efforts at the Blue Property. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not, due to environmental, technological and other factors, be successful in expanding the mineralization footprint of the Projects as planned; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-confirms-expansion-of-laverdiere-porphyry-by-280-metres-through-drill-1129144