Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected high-grade mineralization in exploratory drilling in three zones including the Company's first drill hole into the Bear Paw Breccia Zone. Drilling also tested the Contact Zone and Pukelman Intrusion on its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Exploration drilling in these targets was successful in intersecting high-grade mineralization within broad zones of reduced intrusion-related gold style (RIRGS) mineralization in each of the three areas consisting of sheeted veins within the metasediments (Contact Zone), quartz monzonite intrusion (Pukelman Intrusion), and breccia zones (Bear Paw Breccia).

Selected highlights demonstrate the potential of these zones that are proximal to the Blackjack, Eiger and the newly discovered Rhosgobel deposits within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC).

At the Bear Paw Breccia Zone Drillhole DDRCCC-25-117 returned 21.0 m of 1.05 g/t Au , including 10.0 m of 1.64 g/t Au and including 3.5 m of 2.29 g/t Au

At the Contact Zone Drillhole DDRCCC-25-115 returned 37.0 m of 1.10 g/t Au , including 4.5 m of 6.10 g/t Au and including 1.1 m of 22.1 g/t Au

Drillhole DDRCCC-25-118 returned 23.6 m of 1.00 g/t Au , including 2.0 m of 5.0 g/t Au at the Pukelman Intrusion

Assay results are pending from an additional 15 diamond drillholes completed at the Rhosgobel intrusion.

These exploration targets are part of the larger Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) which includes the Blackjack and Eiger deposits and the recently discovered Rhosgobel deposit within the Rhosgobel intrusion. Large scale zones of reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization across these targets show the district-scale of the mineralizing system at the CCIC. Exploration drilling has been successful in vectoring into zones of higher grade mineralized structures and the knowledge gained from these drill holes will be used in future exploration programs.

"We are very encouraged with the strong results for the initial drilling at these exploration targets", stated Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "The consistency of these broad gold intervals, combined with the higher-grade structures we continue to encounter, highlights the potential for multiple new deposits to emerge alongside Blackjack, Eiger and the recently discovered Rhosgobel deposit. These zones will all receive additional drilling in 2026 as we execute the planned 60,000 metre drill program that will focus on expanding our known deposits and advancing newly discovered zones into potential additional resource areas. We look forward to receiving the remaining assays from Rhosgobel as we advance our understanding of this large and highly prospective gold system."

Figure 1. Examples of visible gold (VG) observed in the drill core from drillhole DDRCCC-25-115 in the Contact Zone (scale bar in bottom left of images). Click HERE for additional images of visible gold from the Contact Zone.

Figure 2. Examples of visible gold (VG) observed in drill core from drillhole DDRCCC-25-118 in the Pukelman Intrusion (scale bar in bottom left of images). Click HERE for additional images of VG from the Pukelman Intrusion.

Figure 3. A plan map of the Bear Paw Breccia Zone showing the location of the 2025 drilling. Click HERE to view cross sections for holes in this news release.

BEAR PAW BRECCIA ZONE

In 2025, Sitka completed one diamond drill hole totalling 400.8 metres at the Bear Paw Breccia Zone (See Figure 1) targeting a 500 x 200 m mineralized breccia zone defined by soil sampling and previous drilling. The breccia zone consists of an irregularly shaped body of monzonitic dykes, sills, and intrusive breccias cutting Hyland Group metasediments, and formed a favourable host for intrusion related-gold style mineralization including stockwork and sheeted quartz veins and hydrothermal breccias. Historic drilling at Bear Paw from 1999 to 2011 included 1,975 m of core drilling in 13 holes and 3,555 m of reverse circulation drilling in 26 holes. Significant results of this drilling are summarized in Table 2.

Sitka's 2025 drilling at Bear Paw confirmed the historic results and provided structural detail to guide further drilling in 2026 (see Tables 1 and 2).

*While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.

CONTACT-PUKELMAN TARGET

In 2025, Sitka completed six diamond drill holes totalling 2,172 metres at Contact and three diamond drill holes totalling 1,876 metres at Pukelman (see Figure 2). The Contact-Pukelman zone was previously drilled in 2010 and 2011 with 1,660 metres in 12 holes of reverse circulation drilling and 254 metres in 2 holes of diamond drilling and encountered significant mineralization in quartz veining within metasedimentary rocks up to 450 metres south of the Pukelman intrusion, including hole CC10-022 which intersected 1.5 m of 137.5 g/t Aub and hole CC11-044 which intersected 74.3 m of 1.01 g/t Auc.

Sitka's 2025 drill program was designed to expand the mineralized footprint of the Contact zone, test the zone with oriented diamond drill core to better understand controls on the mineralization and test the linkage between the metasedimentary and intrusion hosted mineralization of the Contact and Pukelman zones. Drilling intersected broad intervals of strongly altered metasediments cut by several quartz monzonite, and biotite-feldspar porphyritic dykes, along with abundant, cm scale, sheeted quartz veins. Visible gold was observed in the sheeted quartz veins and was often associated with arsenopyrite, bismuthinite, and minor scheelite (see Figures 3 and 4 and Tables 1 and 2). Current drilling to date has traced gold mineralization across a lateral extent of approximately 900 metres x 650 metres and from surface to a depth of approximately 430 metres.

Figure 4. A plan map of the Pukelman Intrusion/Contact zone showing the location of the 2025 drilling. Click HERE for cross sections of drill holes in this release.

Figure 5. Core from DDRCCC-25-118 showing the sheeted veins cutting the mineralized, feldspar megacrystic, quartz monzonite of the Pukelman Intrusion.

Figure 6: A plan map showing the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) location within the district-scale RC Gold Project showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger along with the newly discovered Rhosgobel zone and several other high-priority drill targets and multiple exploration targets. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the existing road network on the project and occur in an area measuring approximately five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Several regional exploration and drill targets are also highlighted across the project area (yellow and orange stars).

Figure 7*: A plan map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the updated resource areas at Blackjack and Eiger, and the six additional areas that have drill targets indicated by the mauve hatched areas. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC which all are connected by the road network on the project and occur in an area measuring five (5) km north-south and twelve (12) km east-west. Additional areas highlighted by strong gold in soil anomalies are being advanced to the drill ready stage with additional geological work planned in 2026.

*References for Figure 7 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals:

O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Figure 8: Regional map of the RC Gold Project located in the western portion of Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt.

About Sitka's Flagship RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold in 39,962,000 tonnes grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold in 34,603,000 tonnes grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85%. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

The company has now completed 165 diamond drill holes for a total of 59,770 metres across the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC), and an additional 3 holes for 858 metres in the May-Qu Intrusion. Drilling continues to outline higher grade mineralization at all zones including hole DDRCCC-24-068 at Blackjack which intersected 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface (see news release dated October 21, 2024), and hole DDRCCC-25-075 which intersected 352.8 metres of 1.55 g/t gold including 108.9 metres of 3.27 g/t gold and 45.0 metres of 4.52 g/t gold (see news release dated April 22, 2025). Drilling in 2024/2025 has resulted in the discovery of a new higher grade zone at Rhosggobel including hole DDRCRG-25-010 at Rhosgobel which intersected 235.9 metres of 1.11 g/t gold, including 40.0 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 10.0 m of 5.29 g/t gold, from surface (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the AurMac Project with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 112.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (2.274 million ounces)(4) plus an Inferred resource of 280.6 million tonnes grading 0.60 g/t gold (5.454 million ounces)(4), the Valley Deposit, with a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.94 million oz gold at 1.21 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.89 million oz at 0.62 g/t gold(5), and the Raven deposit with an inferred mineral resource of 1.1 million oz (19.96 million tonnes at 1.67 g/t gold)(6). The QP has been unable to verify the information regarding the above resource estimations and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with over $45 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties, please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

3 rd Annual Canadian Critical Minerals Opportunity Forum: New York, New York, January 21, 2026

Metals Investor Forum (MIF): Vancouver, BC : January 23 - 24, 2026

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC): Vancouver, BC: January 25 - 26, 2026

AME Roundup: Vancouver, BC: January 26 - 29, 2026

*All events are subject to change.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF,

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

