American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Produces Greater Than 99.9% Pure Samarium

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced that it has successfully developed commercial protocols to produce ultra-high-purity samarium (Sm) for commercial and defense applications. The company has achieved samarium purity levels greater than 99.9% and has designed its commercial process flows to meet the growing market demand for samarium-cobalt (SmCo) magnet-grade materials necessary for defense and advanced industrial application.

This milestone follows previously announced advances in refining SEG+ ore concentrate and other mined concentrates containing elevated levels of heavy rare earth elements. ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform continues to set global benchmarks for versatility and efficiency - demonstrating its ability to refine recycled inputs to address near-term supply gaps for downstream manufacturing partners while also refining ores and concentrates to collaboratively support mid- and long-term supply security.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies, commented, "Demand for samarium cobalt magnets across commercial, industrial, and defense sectors continues to expand rapidly, and recent short-term supply disruptions have created urgency within our domestic supply chain. Over the past several months, we have received a wide range of recycled and ore-based feedstocks, which we've leveraged to develop commercial flow sheets aimed at partnering with both feedstock providers and customers who need this refined material today. I'm incredibly proud of our team's ability to establish these processing parameters using our industry-leading technology here in the United States to quickly address these challenges. Our focus has been on developing technical flow sheets for a broad spectrum of critical material inputs while scaling our existing production. Our innovative refining platform continues to demonstrate unmatched versatility, speed and efficiency - enabling a truly independent critical mineral supply chain - while derisking projects by more effectively matching supply and demand at scale. Over the coming year, we will be focused on expanding production at our Marion facility and across select partner facilities through our collaborative, partnership-based model."

Jensen continued, "Equally important, these processes have been developed with a focus on cost-efficiency and economic viability. We believe ReElement offers the most cost-effective, scalable, and versatile refining solution available today, considering both CapEx and OpEx. Our platform reduces deployment risk, accelerates time-to-market, and helps catalyze domestic markets. We look forward to further advancing and unveiling our strategic relationships and supporting the critical needs of defense, technology and industrial customers."

Samarium-cobalt (SmCo) magnets are foundational to a wide range of defense and advanced technology platforms and components, including:

Precision-guided munitions requiring stable magnetic performance under high heat and rapid acceleration

Aircraft and missile actuators that must operate flawlessly in extreme thermal and mechanical environments

Secure communications systems where magnetic stability ensures signal integrity and reliability

High-temperature motors, generators, and sensors used in hypersonic systems, jet engines, and space applications

Aerospace and satellite platforms where radiation resistance and long-term durability are essential

ReElement's modular approach enables rapid deployment across the United States and allied jurisdictions, co-location with mining or concentration assets, lower capital and operating costs, and cleaner, solvent-free processing compatible with U.S. environmental standards. Together, these advantages position ReElement to accelerate supply-chain resilience while supporting long-term industrial competitiveness, national security, and sustainable growth.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost-effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information, visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information, visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

