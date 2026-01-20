American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group's V7000 Dual Fuel Solution Receives New EPA Approval to Convert Cummins X15 Heavy-Duty Truck Engine Model Years 2018-2023

Expands Existing 500+ EPA Engine Family Conversion Approvals

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / American Power Group Corporation (OTC Pink:APGI) the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company is pleased to announce it has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") to convert Cummins X15 heavy-duty diesel engine model years 2018-2023 to APG's dual fuel solution. APG now has a continuous set of EPA HD IAV Cummins 14.9L ISX and X15 approvals for model years 2005 through 2023. We have also requested EPA to extend the approval to include engine model year 2024 given the functional similarities with model year 2023.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "It has been several years since we last sought EPA approval for newer Class 8 engines but with the completion of our upgraded V7000 dual fuel vehicular solution announced in 2025 and listening to prospective customers we felt the time was right to begin addressing newer engines. We chose the 2023 Cummins X15 because over the past decade, Cummins engine families have dominated the approximate 2 million late-model Class 8 diesel trucks operating in the U.S. according to Transport Topics."

Mr. Coppa added, "Many fleets are keeping their trucks longer due to uncertain economic times and an overall slowdown in demand. Utilizing APG's vehicular dual fuel solution, fleet owners can avoid spending $300,000+ on a new dedicated natural gas heavy-duty truck or other alternative fuel solution by investing only a fraction of that cost on upgrading their existing diesel truck engines with our dual fuel solution and an appropriate natural gas storage tank."

Mr. Coppa concluded, "We are a viable, cost-effective solution for fleets to begin realizing the economic and environmental benefits of using natural gas as a transportation fuel as well as provide natural gas dispensing companies with an immediately available solution to drive demand. Based on annual statistical fuel consumption information obtained from the American Trucking Association, for every 1,000 of the estimated 3 million Class 8 heavy-duty SCR trucks operating in the U.S. converted to run APG's V7000 dual fuel solution, we estimate they would consume approximately 11 million GGEs ("Gasoline Gallon Equivalents") of natural gas at a 50% displacement rate. If this adoption rate increased to 25,000 trucks or approximately 1% of the overall market, the estimated total natural gas consumption would increase to 275 million GGEs. In addition, if those 25,000 trucks were running dairy RNG at a 50% displacement rate, the estimated overall reduction in CO2 would be approximately 12.5 million tons given the beneficial emission related properties of using dairy RNG."

Matt Van Steenwyk, APG's Chairman added, "The results that we produced running the Cummins X15 were just incredible and underscores why APG's dual fuel solution is considered the industry's best. We believe there is an opportunity to leverage what we've learned with the X15 testing and our V7000 to expand our dual fuel product offerings into new stationary prime power markets that we are exploring given the current softness in the oil/gas drilling market. With that said, we are at an inflection point in our commercialization efforts and will be actively seeking out strategic partners, partnerships or other strategic relationships to help accelerate our efforts to further dual fuel adoption on a broader scale."

APG utilized third-party emissions test lab, Energy Environmental Analytics ("E2A"), a leader in verifying engine performance and emission control in heavy-duty engines that are fueled by a variety of dedicated and alternative fuel solutions. E2A's main thrust is to perform emissions testing on heavy-duty engines and is one of the few engine test labs in the U.S. recognized by both California and Texas Air Quality Boards.

About Energy Environmental Analytics ( www.e2-a.com )

Energy Environmental Analytics ("E2A") mission is to lead research and development of those technologies that will provide for sustainable transportation and power systems in the future. E2A continues to be a market leader in advanced engine testing, research and development. E2A performs leading-edge engine testing and analysis across both light and heavy-duty platforms. The combination of E2A's expertise and operational flexibility enables customized rig development and procedures that help advance and refine the engines of tomorrow.

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology.

