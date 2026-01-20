The OLB Group, Inc. Provides Update on DMint Spin-Off and Planned Current Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) ("OLB" or the "Company"), a diversified fintech company providing payment processing and digital asset technology solutions, today announced key developments regarding the planned spin-off of its cryptocurrency mining subsidiary, DMint, Inc. ("DMint").

S-1 Registration Statement Update

DMint refiled its Form S-1 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 15, 2026. We believe this filing represents a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to complete the spin-off transaction and position DMint for its public market debut.

Transaction Terms Unchanged

The Company reaffirms that all previously announced terms of the spin-off remain unchanged. Shareholders of OLB will receive 100% of DMint shares on a pro-rata basis, distributed as a dividend in proportion to their OLB holdings as of the record date to be announced. Simultaneously with the spin-off, the Company plans to raise capital directly into DMint through the IPO to fund operations and expansion of its cryptocurrency mining infrastructure.

"As we begin 2026, we are excited to provide this update on the progress of our DMint spin-off," said Ronny Yakov, Chief Executive Officer of The OLB Group. "We believe the progress to date underscores our commitment to executing this transaction in a manner that maximizes value for our shareholders. We believe the spin-off will unlock significant value by allowing DMint to operate independently while providing our shareholders with direct ownership in a pure-play digital asset mining company."

Mr. Yakov continued, "We refiled the S-1 on January 15th to reflect this important strategic initiative. We remain grateful for the continued support of our shareholders as we work to deliver on our commitments."

You can see the public filing available at the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1996450/000121390026004793/ea0272315-s1_dmint.htm

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech company that provides a suite of payment processing and digital asset technology solutions designed to simplify and enhance the merchant experience. The Company's services include payment facilitator solutions, integrated point-of-sale systems, e-commerce capabilities, and cryptocurrency mining operations through its DMint subsidiary. For more information, please visit www.olb.com.

About DMint, Inc.

DMint, Inc. is a cryptocurrency mining company focused on Bitcoin mining operations utilizing state-of-the-art mining equipment and sustainable energy solutions. DMint operates a mining facility designed to maximize efficiency and profitability in the digital asset mining sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: market conditions, regulatory developments, the timing and completion of the spin-off and IPO, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

