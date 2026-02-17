The OLB Group, Inc. Announces Global Partnership With PayPal to Enhance SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform, Accelerate Digital Payments for Small and Mid-Sized Merchants

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) ("OLB" or the "Company"), a fintech and payment technology provider, today announced that it has entered into a global partner agreement with PayPal, one of the world's leading digital payments platforms, to deliver a next-generation checkout and wallet experience for merchants across OLB's ecosystem, including its SecurePay payment gateway. Under the agreement, OLB is authorized to integrate, promote, and support PayPal's payment solutions for its merchants, enabling faster onboarding, enhanced conversion at checkout, and expanded access to global buyers.

Through this partnership, OLB will embed PayPal's branded checkout and related services - including Venmo - directly into its commerce and payment platforms, giving merchants the ability to accept PayPal with minimal technical lift while benefiting from PayPal's trusted brand, global reach, and risk and fraud capabilities. The collaboration is designed to streamline how merchants activate PayPal and Venmo, simplify settlement and reporting, and unlock new revenue opportunities through higher conversion and access to millions of active PayPal accounts worldwide.

"We see this partnership as a force multiplier for our merchants," said Ronny Yakov, CEO of The OLB Group. "By combining OLB's omnichannel commerce and payment infrastructure with PayPal's global brand and advanced payments technology, we are giving small and mid-sized businesses enterprise-grade capabilities that were previously out of reach. This agreement is central to our strategy to scale high-margin payment volumes, deepen merchant relationships, and position OLB at the center of the digital commerce value chain."

Comprehensive Payment Solutions for Modern Commerce

The global partnership will enable SecurePay and other OLB platform merchants to seamlessly offer customers multiple payment options within a unified checkout experience:

PayPal Checkout : Full integration of PayPal's trusted payment button and checkout flow



Venmo Integration : Access to Venmo's millions of active users, particularly appealing to younger demographics who prefer mobile-first payment solutions



Unified Reporting and Settlement: Consolidation of all payment methods into OLB's existing merchant dashboard for simplified reconciliation

Enhanced Payment Capabilities for SecurePay Merchants : Through this strategic partnership, SecurePay merchants will gain access to:

PayPal Checkout : Customers can complete purchases quickly and securely using their PayPal accounts, reducing cart abandonment and streamlining the checkout process across web, mobile, and in-store environments.

Venmo Integration : Merchants can now accept payments through Venmo, one of the most popular mobile payment platforms among younger consumers, expanding their reach to this important demographic.

PayPal Pay Later : Offering flexible buy now, pay later options that allow customers to split purchases into interest-free installments, increasing average order values and conversion rates for merchants.

PayPal Credit : Providing customers with promotional financing options at checkout, enabling larger purchases and repeat business.

Fraud Protection : Leveraging PayPal's industry-leading fraud detection and prevention tools to protect both merchants and customers from fraudulent transactions.

Cross-Border Payments : Enabling SecurePay merchants to accept payments from PayPal customers in over 200 markets worldwide, facilitating international expansion and global commerce.



As a global partner, OLB will provide front-line integration and support for PayPal services, including technical onboarding, merchant enablement, and ongoing account management across its portfolio of merchants. PayPal will complement this with platform-level technology, program support, and brand resources, helping to ensure a consistent, high-quality checkout experience for consumers and merchants using PayPal through OLB.

The initiative is expected to enhance the company's ability to attract new merchants seeking turnkey access to PayPal while increasing revenue per merchant through higher payment volume and value-added services. The parties will also collaborate on marketing and co-branding programs to drive adoption of PayPal at OLB merchants, subject to PayPal's brand and communications guidelines.

"Today's consumers expect choice and convenience in how they pay," Yakov added. "This partnership positions our merchants at the forefront of payment innovation, helping them capture sales they might otherwise lose while future-proofing their payment infrastructure for emerging trends in digital payments and cryptocurrency."

The collaboration leverages OLB's established relationships with merchants across various industries and PayPal's proven track record in digital payments innovation. The partnership is expected to roll out services in phases beginning in Q1 2026, with initial availability targeted for existing SecurePay merchant partners.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is a diversified fintech company headquartered in New York, providing payment processing solutions and digital asset technology services. Through its SecurePay gateway and other platforms, OLB serves merchants across multiple industries with innovative payment processing and financial technology solutions. For more information, visit www.olb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits, timing, and implementation of the partnership with PayPal. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology integration, merchant adoption, regulatory matters, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

