Grant funding awarded to support lupus-focused community programs across the United States

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) has announced the recipients of the Linked by Lupus: Optimal Care Initiative grant, awarding nearly $1 million to support national, state, and local non-profit organizations working to improve the lives of people impacted by lupus, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN).

GSK previously sought proposals for community-driven initiatives aimed at improving earlier diagnosis and recognition of lupus signs and symptoms; enhancing awareness of and access to evidence-based treatment options; and/or advancing communication between patients and providers regarding lupus.

"We're proud to support these organizations that are deeply embedded in their communities and uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change," Court Horncastle, Senior Vice President at GSK, said. "Their work is essential to improving the lupus journey, from diagnosis to treatment to ongoing care, and we're honored to help bring their visions to life."

Launched in June 2025, the Linked by Lupus: Optimal Care Initiative is part of GSK's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for people living with lupus. These efforts align with the initiative's mission to foster a more connected, informed, and supported lupus community. The selected organizations include 13 grantees from across the country, chosen for their innovative, community-led programs designed to improve earlier diagnosis, enhance awareness of and access to evidence-based treatment, and advance communication between patients and providers.

The 2025 Linked by Lupus grant recipients include:

Autoimmune Association, Clinton Township, MI

American Kidney Fund, Rockville, MD

AME Zion Health Ministry, Rochester, NY

Kaleidoscope Fighting Lupus, Marylhurst, OR ( funded for 2026

LatinaStrong Foundation, Peoria, Arizona

Looms For Lupus, Baldwin Park, CA

Lupus Foundation of America Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, Houston, TX

Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter, Brecksville, OH

Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter, Milwaukee, WI

Lupus LA, Los Angeles, CA

Michigan Lupus Foundation, Traverse City, MI

National Kidney Foundation, New York, NY

We Are ILL, USA

Anne Marie Blacketer, CFRE, CEO of Lupus Texas Gulf Coast, an independent, locally based chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America, takes her lead from the community. Blacketer said, "We listened closely as members shared their need for greater education and awareness about lupus, including how to access the high-quality healthcare they deserve. From diagnostic testing and physicians who truly understand the disease to learning about and obtaining impactful treatments-these are the resources and support we work to provide to individuals and their health partners."

As this work moves forward, GSK remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen and uplift lupus communities nationwide. These investments represent only one step in a long-term effort to advance meaningful change, expand access to resources, and empower those affected by lupus.

More information about future funding opportunities is available here.

