BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized as a Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Company in 2025 by Training Industry, Inc.

"This recognition reflects the leadership BTS is driving in the talent insights and assessment space," said Lynn Collins, Ph.D., Co-Head of Global Talent Insights at BTS. "At the heart of our work is a simple belief: organizations make better decisions when they truly understand their people. By combining behavioral science with rigorous measurement and thoughtful applied technology, we help leaders develop talent in ways that span high-touch executive work and global scale, supporting people to do the best work of their lives while helping organizations achieve their strategic and cultural goals."

"This recognition also reflects our focus on delivering meaningful, durable impact for our clients," said Brad Chambers, Ph.D., Co-Head of Global Talent Insights at BTS. "In an environment where talent decisions carry increasing risk and consequence, our work is about bringing clarity and confidence to those moments. We partner closely with leaders and teams around the world to ensure our assessment insights are applied with rigor and consistency, so organizations can translate deep understanding of people into better decisions, stronger leadership, and sustained performance."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Scope and quality of assessment capabilities and evaluation techniques

- Market presence, brand visibility, innovation and impact

- Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships

- Business performance and growth trajectory

"This year's Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Companies represent a highly innovative group of providers delivering a wide range of impactful, high-quality solutions," said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These organizations continue to advance their tools and technologies to bring more sophisticated approaches to measurement, feedback and delivery. Through rigorous evaluation practices, they are driving stronger employee performance and generating actionable insights that directly support business and learning outcomes."

"The companies recognized on this year's Assessment and Evaluation Watch List represent a dynamic group of emerging providers delivering dependable, data-driven solutions to help organizations better understand and optimize their training efforts," said Danielle Draewell, market and business intelligence manager at Training Industry, Inc. "Through validated assessment, evaluation, reporting and analytics services, these organizations support a wide range of industries, workforce levels and job roles with actionable, performance-focused insights."

To see the full list of winning companies, click here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

