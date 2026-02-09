BTS Group AB proudly announces that Jessica Skon, President and CEO, has been named one of The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025 by The Consulting Report. This recognition marks yet another consecutive year Skon has been honored, underscoring her sustained impact and leadership within the global consulting industry.

Jessica Skon has spent more than two decades at BTS, playing a pivotal role in shaping the firm's growth, innovation, and global relevance. Under her leadership, BTS continues to help senior leaders and executive teams translate strategy into action, supporting organizations across industries as they navigate complexity, disruption, and transformation.

From partnering with Fortune 50 organizations on enterprise-wide strategy execution to supporting high-growth and technology-driven companies through rapid change, Skon's leadership reflects BTS's distinctive focus on the people side of strategy. Her vision has helped position BTS at the forefront of experiential learning, strategy execution, and leadership development.

"For a CEO, Jess has demonstrated that strong business performance and genuine care for people aren't competing priorities, they actually work together to drive lasting success, particularly when the going gets tough," said Peter Mulford, EVP, Head of Innovation Practice at BTS

Fredrik Schuller, Head of Global Practices at BTS, added, "Working with Jess was the first time in my career I truly felt someone believed in me. She has an extraordinary ability to build confidence, focus on strengths, and create space for people to grow beyond what they thought was possible. Her leadership is grounded in trust, belief, and a deep understanding of how confidence enables performance, especially in challenging moments."

The Consulting Report recognizes consulting firm CEOs who demonstrate exceptional leadership, industry influence, and the ability to drive meaningful impact for clients worldwide. The 2025 honorees are selected based on career achievements, organizational performance, and contributions to advancing the consulting profession.

Skon's continued recognition reinforces BTS Group's position as a trusted partner to organizations seeking to align strategy, leadership, and execution in an increasingly complex business environment.

View the full list of The Top 25 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2025 on The Consulting Report here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report (TCR) provides CEOs and senior executives of large corporations across the globe with insight on the leading consulting firms and their top consultants.

With a digital presence reaching over 60,000 executives, professionals, and investors worldwide, their publications offer in-depth coverage and analysis of top firms and consultants. TCR stays ahead of industry trends and discovers the leaders shaping the future of business. www.theconsultingreport.com

