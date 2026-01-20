

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe linked to Greenland dampened market sentiment across regions and asset classes.



Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading with heavy losses. Asian markets too finished trading on a highly negative note.



The dollar weakened heavily, dragging down the six-currency Dollar Index. Fiscal concerns attributed to potential tax cuts triggered a 3.75 percent-spike in sovereign bond yields in Japan. Ten-year bond yields also hardened across regions and tenors.



Crude oil prices rallied, buoyed by better-than-expected growth data from China. Gold touched a fresh all-time-high amidst renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note amidst a flight to safety.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,761.30, down 1.21% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,847.20, down 1.34% Germany's DAX at 24,639.39, down 1.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,102.50, down 0.91% France's CAC 40 at 8,034.63, down 0.95% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,862.75, down 1.06% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,991.10, down 1.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,815.90, down 0.66% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,113.65, down 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,487.51, down 0.29%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1728, up 0.71% GBP/USD at 1.3448, up 0.25% USD/JPY at 157.85, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6732, up 0.34% USD/CAD at 1.3825, down 0.31% Dollar Index at 98.50, down 0.56%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.284%, up 1.20% Germany at 2.8871%, up 1.66% France at 3.555%, up 1.54% U.K. at 4.4820%, up 1.47% Japan at 2.349%, up 3.75%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $64.41, up 0.74%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $59.83, up 0.83%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,730.26, up 2.93%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $91,027.45, down 2.10% Ethereum at $3,104.21, down 3.66% BNB at $912.58, down 1.51% XRP at $1.93, down 1.93% Solana at $129.07, down 3.64%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News