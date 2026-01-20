Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QN2 | ISIN: INE669C01036 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TECH MAHINDRA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECH MAHINDRA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 15:18 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tech Mahindra Advances to the Fourth Rank Among India Headquartered IT Services Firms in Brand Strength

Ranks ninth globally in Brand Strength Index in the annual Brand Finance report

PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced it has further strengthened its brand position by advancing to the fourth rank among the IT Services Firms headquartered in India and securing the ninth place globally in the Brand Strength Index (BSI) rankings, according to the latest Brand Finance IT Services 25 Report 2026. Tech Mahindra's brand is valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2026 with a brand rating of AA+, while its Brand Strength Index (BSI) increased to 78.1, marking a year-on-year improvement.

Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo

Brand Finance's annual evaluation benchmarks IT services brands worldwide across key parameters, including brand strength, customer familiarity, consideration, reputation, and long-term growth prospects. Tech Mahindra advanced to the ninth place among the Strongest Brands in the Top 25 Most Valuable IT Services Brands 2026 report, which reflects the growing strength of its brand equity. This improvement reflects Tech Mahindra's brand momentum, making it one of the top five brands with the largest gains in BSI ranking, highlighting the effectiveness of its strategic brand-building initiatives.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "This recognition underscores the clarity of our 'Scale at Speed' promise, and the effectiveness of our thoughtful brand refresh. Our brand properties such as the Global Chess Leagueenable us to deepen engagement and build long-term brand equity worldwide. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, our 'AI Delivered Right'strategy ensures innovation that is responsible, scalable, and anchored in real business outcomes."

In 2025, Tech Mahindra unveiled a refreshed brand identity to mark its 39th anniversary, a strategic evolution that reflects the company's agility, boldness, and future-ready positioning in the era of AI and digital transformation. Anchored by a modern visual language and a distinctive 'lozenge' symbol inspired by the Mahindra Group's Rise beam, the refreshed identity reinforces the company's global brand ambition and clarifies its value proposition as a progressive, purpose-driven partner for enterprises worldwide.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance, commented, "Tech Mahindra's improved position in the global IT services ranking and its record-high Brand Strength Index score underscore the company's continued focus on brand building, innovation, and stakeholder engagement. These strong results reflect a clear strategy centered on responsible AI adoption, differentiated platforms, and an expanding global footprint. As a leading global IT services brand, Tech Mahindra is further enhancing its brand relevance and resilience amid intensifying competition in the global IT services market."

To know more about the ranking, please visit Tech Mahindra Ranked 4th Strongest Indian IT Services Brand

For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Our Website & Social Media Channels
Website | LinkedIn | X

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804444/Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-mahindra-advances-to-the-fourth-rank-among-india-headquartered-it-services-firms-in-brand-strength-302665458.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.