Andersen Consulting extends its strategy and business transformation capabilities in Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Africa International Advisors (AIA), a Johannesburg-based firm focusing on enhancing business competitiveness through sector specific insights, innovation and advisory services.

Founded in 2002, AIA is a pan-African management consulting firm that delivers strategy-led advisory services with a focus on digital transformation and AI-driven business outcomes. The firm advises clients across sectors including energy and resources, oil and gas, infrastructure, trade and logistics, financial services, banking, and telecom. AIA's strategic perspective, local credibility, and market access enable it to design and implement solutions that align people, processes, and technology to drive meaningful change.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to drive progress through an Africa-centered lens, grounded in the realities and ambitions of the continent," said Hasnayn Ebrahim, CEO and managing partner of AIA. "Through this collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we gain access to global insight and leading practices while maintaining our commitment to local relevance, enabling us to help clients unlock growth, strengthen execution, and lead with confidence across the continent."

"Few advisory firms combine a deep commitment to Africa's unique challenges with a strong focus on practical, institutional transformation," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "AIA's strategic expertise, sector knowledge, and dedication to impactful outcomes strengthen our collective capacity to drive growth and resilience across the continent's key industries."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

