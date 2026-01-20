

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has announced 43 million pounds for green projects in the aviation industry that help deliver net zero aviation by 2050.



The funding will go towards UK green aviation research and development projects, paving the way for airport expansion and supporting highly skilled jobs.



The major investment comes as the Government drives forward plans for expansion at Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander on Tuesday chaired a meeting with prominent airlines, airports, innovators and engineering firms to discuss how cutting-edge technology will decarbonize the sector while delivering growth.



With the production of low-carbon fuels alone expected to add up to 5 billion pounds to the economy by 2050, the funding will drive millions of pounds of private investment into the aviation sector, supporting skilled jobs in technology development and scientific research and funding projects to slash emissions from aviation.



The UK Department for Transport said businesses, researchers and universities across the UK will be invited to bid for their share of the 43 million pounds, with competitions launching from February to allocate the funding. The funding will go towards research and development projects that help to deliver?net zero aviation by 2050.



Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said, 'Zero emission aircraft, hydrogen fuels and other emerging technologies are vital to reduce the climate impacts from flying and will enable us to deliver our airport expansion plans to boost connectivity and grow the economy'.



The Hydrogen in Aviation Alliance welcomed the government's support for pioneering businesses developing zero emission aviation technologies, alongside its commitment to enabling the Civil Aviation Authority to put in place the right regulations for the use of hydrogen fuel.



The Civil Aviation Authority will develop regulations required for the widespread use of hydrogen fuel through this investment - including support for pioneering companies and universities that are preparing for new zero carbon technology.



