Tokmanni Group Oyj: Change in Tokmanni Group's Executive Team: Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer Juha Valtonen to pursue new opportunities outside the company

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 20 January 2026 at 4:30 pm

Tokmanni Group's Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer and member of the Executive Team, Juha Valtonen, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the company. He will continue in his current role until 19 April 2026. The recruitment process for a new Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer will commence immediately.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to Juha for his valuable work in developing Tokmanni Group and, in particular, for leading major changes in the sourcing organisation over the past three years. I wish Juha all the best and success in his future endeavours", says Mika Rautiainen, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Following this change, the members of Tokmanni Group's Executive Team are:

Mika Rautiainen, CEO

Tapio Arimo, CFO

Nina Anttila, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Timo Heimo, Dollarstore's Managing Director

Sirpa Huuskonen, Chief People, Culture and Sustainability Officer

Virpi Ojanen, Chief Legal Officer

Janne Pihkala, Chief Strategy and Development Officer

For further Information, please contact

Mika Rautiainen, CEO, tel. +358 20 728 6061, mika.rautiainen(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,675 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 100 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

