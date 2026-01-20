Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH6M | ISIN: FI4000197934 | Ticker-Symbol: TK9
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 09:40
7,750 Euro
+2,51 % +0,190
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3807,47016:45
7,4007,45016:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 15:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tokmanni Group Oyj: Change in Tokmanni Group's Executive Team: Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer Juha Valtonen to pursue new opportunities outside the company

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 20 January 2026 at 4:30 pm

Tokmanni Group's Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer and member of the Executive Team, Juha Valtonen, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the company. He will continue in his current role until 19 April 2026. The recruitment process for a new Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer will commence immediately.

"I would like to express my warmest thanks to Juha for his valuable work in developing Tokmanni Group and, in particular, for leading major changes in the sourcing organisation over the past three years. I wish Juha all the best and success in his future endeavours", says Mika Rautiainen, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Following this change, the members of Tokmanni Group's Executive Team are:

  • Mika Rautiainen, CEO
  • Tapio Arimo, CFO
  • Nina Anttila, Chief Supply Chain Officer
  • Timo Heimo, Dollarstore's Managing Director
  • Sirpa Huuskonen, Chief People, Culture and Sustainability Officer
  • Virpi Ojanen, Chief Legal Officer
  • Janne Pihkala, Chief Strategy and Development Officer

For further Information, please contact

Mika Rautiainen, CEO, tel. +358 20 728 6061, mika.rautiainen(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,675 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 100 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.